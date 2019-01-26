In the first half of Saturday's soccer match between Dominican and Mount Carmel, it appeared as though Dominican was cruising to an easy victory.
That flipped in the second half, and ultimately, the match ended in a stalemate.
Olivia Singleton scored for Dominican in the first half and Gabby O’Neil tied the score for Mount Carmel in the second half — and that was it. The two powerhouse ballclubs battled to a 1-1 draw.
Dominican (16-4-4, 3-0-1) controlled the flow of the game, rarely letting Mount Carmel onto their side of the field and constantly moving the ball on offense. Coleman’s score came in the 37th minute when her initial shot was deflected, then bounced off a defender into the goal to give Dominican the lead.
Dominican's strong play continued into the second half — however, the team was unable to stop the Cubs from scoring late.
“Normally coming out of halftime we tend to struggle a little bit with the other team,” Dominican coach Al Silvas said. “Knowing that, we went a little direct and could just never get ahold of the ball once we started doing that. When you play against good teams, they don’t let you get back into the game, and they were able to do that tonight.”
Coleman felt while her team played well, there was still room for improvement.
“I feel like we played OK,” she said. “I believe in this team like I haven’t believed in any other team, and I came into this game feeling very confident. I think we left things to be desired, obviously, with the result, but if we see them again, it’s going down.”
Mount Carmel (14-3-10) found new life in the second half by continuously moving the ball onto Dominican’s side of the field. The Cubs nearly made a penalty kick to tie the score. O’Neil’s goal came in the 67th minute, securing the draw.
“The plan was to sit in the first half and counter, and it backfired,” coach Pavlos Petrou said. “We just couldn’t counter. We dropped one ball in there and basically one girl would run after it, and we can’t counter like that. It has to be either the whole team or none. The plan didn’t work so we gave them a lot of space when we got under pressure. It almost worked out because they scored with two minutes left in the half. (In the) second half, we said let’s go play our game, and it became a totally different game.”
O’Neil, an eighth-grader, was just happy to get the score.
“I didn’t think it was going to go in,” she said. “I looked at it and was like ‘that’s really bad’ and then it went in and my heart just dropped. I love Mount Carmel.”