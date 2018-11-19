And then there were 12.
Twelve area teams (six select and six nonselect) kept their dreams of reaching the Dome alive on Friday, advancing a step closer to Poydras Street.
The six select teams are in the semifinals this week, one step away from the championship game.
The six nonselect teams are two steps away, playing their quarterfinals this weekend.
Here's a quick rundown on the dozen area schools and their Black Friday matchups.
First the select schools:
Division I
Evangel at John Curtis: Two of the most tradition-rich programs in the state play at Yenni Stadium on Friday night when the Patriots host the Eagles. Collectively, they have made 53 trips to the state championship game. It will be 54 after Friday night. Curtis last won a state title in 2013, which seems like an eternity for a program like Curtis.
Rummel at Catholic High: The last time these two teams met was in the 2015 championship game. The Bears won on Parker Fontenot's 34-yard field goal as time expired. Catholic, the reigning Division I champs, are going for a third title in four years.
Division II
De La Salle at University High: The Cavaliers got pounded by the Cubs 45-19 last season in the title game. Making the trip to Baton Rouge to face top-seeded U-High even tougher.
St. Thomas More at St. Charles: Remember when St. Charles started the season 2-3. Well, the battle-tested Comets haven't lost since and are a win away from their second trip to the Dome in three years.
Division III
Newman at Notre Dame: The Greenies, led by their high-powered offense, are in the semifinals for a second straight season. This time they hit the road to face last year's runners-up.
Catholic-New Iberia at Country Day: The biggest game in school history for the undefeated Cajuns, who have been the most dominant small schools team in the area all season long. The reigning champs come to town to play under the lights in Metairie.
Nonselect
Class 5A
East Ascension at John Ehret: If defense wins championships, the Patriots could be on their way. They have allowed just 18 points total over the past six games.
Terrebonne at Destrehan: The teams just played three weeks ago in the regular-season finale for the District 7-5A title. Destrehan rolled to a 49-20 win to continue their dominance in the series. The stakes are much higher this time.
Class 4A
Lakeshore at Neville: The Titans opened plenty of eyes across the state last year when they pounded Neville 55-24 in the quarterfinals on their way to the 4A title game. Now the Titans must put their undefeated record on the line again when they take on the perennial powerhouse.
Bastrop at Edna Karr: Cougars winning streak now at 24 as they look to get closer to a three-peat. Ten of the 12 wins this season have been by double digits.
Warren Easton at Northwood-Shreveport: Eagles won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 89-0. Other than the 21-20 loss to Karr in the regular- season finale when they failed on a potential game-winning two-point conversion, Easton has won its past five games by a combined score of 247-43.
Class 1A
West St. John at Logansport
The Rams beat Logansport 34-18 in last season's 1A semifinals on their way to winning the state championship. Now they meet in the quarterfinals in an always tough 4 (Logansport) vs. 5 (West St. John) matchup.