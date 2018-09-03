Large School Super 10
1. Warren Easton (1-0) 1
Last week: Beat Jesuit 27-14
The buzz: Jahmal Sam's interception for a touchdown seals win and helps Eagles beat Blue Jays for second straight year.
This week: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley, 2 p.m.)
2. John Curtis (1-0) 2
Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 42-18
The buzz: Patriots, despite playing without QB Collin Guggenheim (foot), racked up 333 rushing yards.
This week: Thursday vs. Bishop Lynch (Shreveport, 6 p.m)
3. Destrehan (1-0) 3
Last week: Beat Slidell 41-15
The buzz: John Emery rushed for 222 yards and three TDs as Cats roll past then No. 9 Tigers.
This week: Friday vs. St. Charles
4. Edna Karr (1-0) 4
Last week: Beat St. Paul's 33-30
The buzz: QB Leonard Kelly dazzled in debut (247 yards passing, 61 rushing) as winning streak hits 13.
This week: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Behrman)
5. Hahnville (1-0) 6
Last week: Beat West Jefferson 45-0
The buzz: Tigers defense recorded three sacks and had three interceptions in shutout.
This week: Friday vs. John Ehret
6. John Ehret (0-1) 5
Last week: Lost to West Monroe
The buzz: Travis Mumphrey's 169 yards of offense not enough in coach Marcus Scott's Ehret debut
This week: Friday at Hahnville
7. Rummel (1-0) 7
Last week: Beat Gulfport (Miss.) 34-6
The buzz: Caleb Sturgis (146 yards, three TDs) helps Raiders earn third straight win against out-of-state team.
This week: Saturday vs. Escambia, Fla. (Yenni)
8. Lakeshore (1-0) 8
Last week: Beat Fontainebleau 63-35
The buzz: Titans score on two first-half kickoff returns, plus got 216 yards and three TDs from Iverson Celestine.
This week: Friday vs. East Jefferson
9. St. Augustine (1-0) 10
Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 27-6
The buzz: Nathaniel Jones wins St. Aug coaching debut; Purple Knights win second straight vs. Roneagles.
This week: Thursday vs. De La Salle (Gormley)
10. Holy Cross (1-0) NR
Last week: Beat Higgins 59-0
The buzz: Bryan Broussard threw for 311 yards and three TDs to get Guy LeCompte era off to good start.
This week: Friday at Covington
Small School Super 10
1. De La Salle (1-0) 1
Last week: Beat South Lafourche 33-0
The buzz: Top-ranked Cavaliers have won 20 consecutive regular-season games.
This week: Thursday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)
2. Country Day (1-0) 4
Last week: Beat Amite 24-23
The buzz: Cajuns pull off state's biggest Week 1 upset, knocking off No. 1 in LSWA 2A poll
This week: Friday vs. Bonnabel (Yenni)
3. Newman (1-0) 3
Last week: Beat McMain 34-7
The buzz: QB Martin Butcher threw five TDs as Greenies give Nelson Stewart 100th career victory.
This week: Friday vs. Thomas Jefferson
4. St. James (1-0) 5
Last week: Beat West St. John 43-0
The buzz: Wildcats get third straight win and most lopsided one ever in Railroad Classic.
This week: Friday at Lutcher
5. St. Charles (1-0) 6
Last week: Beat Chalmette 14-7
The buzz: For fourth straight season, Comets start season with win over a Class 5A team.
This week: Friday at Destrehan
6. West St. John (0-1) 2
Last week: Lost to St. James 43-0
The buzz: Rams, fresh off Class 1A title run, have 10-game winning streak come to a halt.
This week: Friday at South Plaquemines
7. KIPP Renaissance (1-0) 7
Last week: Beat Houston (Texas) KIPP Northeast 37-0
The buzz: Bobcats record five interceptionss, blank second straight regular-season opponent dating to 2017
This week: Friday at St. Michael
8. Hannan (1-0) 9
Last week: Beat Independence 35-12
The buzz: Sophomore Brantley Taylor threw for 206 yards and three TDs to lead Hawks.
This week: Friday vs. Central Catholic
9. Riverside (0-1) 8
Last week: Lost to Southern Lab 42-13
The buzz: Rebels allowed two backs to go over 150 yards in season opener.
This week: Friday at Barbe
10. Sophie B. Wright (1-0) NR
Last week: Beat KIPP Booker T. Washington 18-12
The buzz: Dennis Christopher wins debut as Warriors coach after being assistant at Landry-Walker.
This week: Thursday at Ascension Catholic