Warren Easton wide receiver Kiaeem Green
Warren Easton wide receiver Kiaeem Green, left, celebrates the Eagles' first touchdown with quarterback Jaden Martin against Jesuit at Tad Gormley Stadium on Thursday.

 Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Large School Super 10

1. Warren Easton (1-0) 1

Last week: Beat Jesuit 27-14

The buzz: Jahmal Sam's interception for a touchdown seals win and helps Eagles beat Blue Jays for second straight year.

This week: Saturday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley, 2 p.m.)

2. John Curtis (1-0) 2

Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 42-18

The buzz: Patriots, despite playing without QB Collin Guggenheim (foot), racked up 333 rushing yards.

This week: Thursday vs. Bishop Lynch (Shreveport, 6 p.m)

3. Destrehan (1-0) 3

Last week: Beat Slidell 41-15

The buzz: John Emery rushed for 222 yards and three TDs as Cats roll past then No. 9 Tigers.

This week: Friday vs. St. Charles

4. Edna Karr (1-0) 4

Last week: Beat St. Paul's 33-30

The buzz: QB Leonard Kelly dazzled in debut (247 yards passing, 61 rushing) as winning streak hits 13.

This week: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Behrman)

5. Hahnville (1-0) 6

Last week: Beat West Jefferson 45-0

The buzz: Tigers defense recorded three sacks and had three interceptions in shutout.

This week: Friday vs. John Ehret

6. John Ehret (0-1) 5

Last week: Lost to West Monroe

The buzz: Travis Mumphrey's 169 yards of offense not enough in coach Marcus Scott's Ehret debut

This week: Friday at Hahnville

7. Rummel (1-0) 7

Last week: Beat Gulfport (Miss.) 34-6

The buzz: Caleb Sturgis (146 yards, three TDs) helps Raiders earn third straight win against out-of-state team.

This week: Saturday vs. Escambia, Fla. (Yenni)

8. Lakeshore (1-0) 8

Last week: Beat Fontainebleau 63-35

The buzz: Titans score on two first-half kickoff returns, plus got 216 yards and three TDs from Iverson Celestine.

This week: Friday vs. East Jefferson

9. St. Augustine (1-0) 10

Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 27-6

The buzz: Nathaniel Jones wins St. Aug coaching debut; Purple Knights win second straight vs. Roneagles.

This week: Thursday vs. De La Salle (Gormley)

10. Holy Cross (1-0) NR

Last week: Beat Higgins 59-0

The buzz: Bryan Broussard threw for 311 yards and three TDs to get Guy LeCompte era off to good start.

This week: Friday at Covington

Small School Super 10

1. De La Salle (1-0) 1

Last week: Beat South Lafourche 33-0

The buzz: Top-ranked Cavaliers have won 20 consecutive regular-season games.

This week: Thursday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)

2. Country Day (1-0) 4

Last week: Beat Amite 24-23

The buzz: Cajuns pull off state's biggest Week 1 upset, knocking off No. 1 in LSWA 2A poll

This week: Friday vs. Bonnabel (Yenni)

3. Newman (1-0) 3

Last week: Beat McMain 34-7

The buzz: QB Martin Butcher threw five TDs as Greenies give Nelson Stewart 100th career victory.

This week: Friday vs. Thomas Jefferson

4. St. James (1-0) 5

Last week: Beat West St. John 43-0

The buzz: Wildcats get third straight win and most lopsided one ever in Railroad Classic.

This week: Friday at Lutcher

5. St. Charles (1-0) 6

Last week: Beat Chalmette 14-7

The buzz: For fourth straight season, Comets start season with win over a Class 5A team.

This week: Friday at Destrehan

6. West St. John (0-1) 2

Last week: Lost to St. James 43-0

The buzz: Rams, fresh off Class 1A title run, have 10-game winning streak come to a halt.

This week: Friday at South Plaquemines

7. KIPP Renaissance (1-0) 7

Last week: Beat Houston (Texas) KIPP Northeast 37-0

The buzz: Bobcats record five interceptionss, blank second straight regular-season opponent dating to 2017

This week: Friday at St. Michael

8. Hannan (1-0) 9

Last week: Beat Independence 35-12

The buzz: Sophomore Brantley Taylor threw for 206 yards and three TDs to lead Hawks.

This week: Friday vs. Central Catholic

9. Riverside (0-1) 8

Last week: Lost to Southern Lab 42-13

The buzz: Rebels allowed two backs to go over 150 yards in season opener.

This week: Friday at Barbe

10. Sophie B. Wright (1-0) NR

Last week: Beat KIPP Booker T. Washington 18-12

The buzz: Dennis Christopher wins debut as Warriors coach after being assistant at Landry-Walker.

This week: Thursday at Ascension Catholic

