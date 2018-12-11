You don’t always have to score a lot of points to win, as was the case Tuesday night in Algiers.
Despite never finding an offensive rhythm, the Karr Lady Cougars edged the West Jefferson Lady Buccaneers 28-27 in an early-season nondistrict matchup.
The Lady Cougars improved to 7-7 as both teams struggled finding the range. Karr coach Jack Washington attributed the lack of scoring on his team’s youth, but was also encouraged by their performance.
“We’re young,” Washington said. “We have nine freshmen on this team. I start four freshmen and a sophomore. I just told them to go out and just play. When we get a little more experience, we’re going to get better. What won this game for us was they just dug deep down inside and got it.
“This win is big," Washington added. "We take it one game at a time and the more games these youngsters play, the better they get. Every game they’re getting better and better. You have to understand this is most of their first high school season. I’m just happy for them.”
As for West Jefferson (11-4), the loss was step back for a team in the midst of a good season. The Lady Buccaneers were able to come back late and make it closer in the end,but it wasn’t enough.
“We just have to get back in the gym and work on the simple mistakes that we had,” West Jeff coach Patrick Smith said. “The first half, we missed several free throws and we had a lot of turnovers and miscommunications at the end of the game."
The game started out as low scoring with Karr leading 8-5 after one period.
Neither team gained much separation in the second quarter. Anire Isaac’s buzzer-beating sky hook gave Karr a 14-13 halftime lead.
Karr stretched its lead to six in the third quarter while controlling the ball for long stretches. The Lady Cougars led 22-16 heading into the final quarter.
Karr upped its lead to eight in the fourth quarter before Monica Gasper’s 3-pointer with 3:24 remaining brought the Lady Buccaneers within two. After Karr went back up by six, Gasper pulled West Jeff within two with 1:48 remaining on a midrange jumper.
Courtney Winter’s made a free throw with 26 seconds remaining to again pull West Jefferson within two, but couldn’t make the second and that was enough for the Cougars to run out the clock and get the victory.