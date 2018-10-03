Metro Dual Meet at UNO
GIRLS
50-yard freestyle: 1. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 26.57; 2. Keyana Zahiri, Ben Franklin, 28.39; 3. Margaret Sampson-Green, Ben Franklin, 29.15.
100 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 58.26; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 1:03.38; 3. Julia Nunez, Mount Carmel, 1:03.46.
200 freestyle: 1. Kathryn Mipro, Cabrini, 2:02.97; 2. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 2:12.66; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 2:12.68.
500 freestyle: 1. Sarah Keith, Cabrini, 5:43.01; 2. Hailey Reynolds, Mount Carmel, 5:43.42; 3. Erin Dudenhefer, Mount Carmel, 6:07.14.
100 backstroke: 1. Caeleigh Miller, Mount Carmel, 1:09.76; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:10.60; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 1:13.25.
100 breaststroke: 1. Isa Cambias, Ursuline, 1:15.37; 2. Leah Wortmann, Mount Carmel, 1:18.61; 3. Madisyn England, Cabrini, 1:19.08.
100 butterfly: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:00.48; 2. Chloe Beebe, Mount Carmel, 1:08.00; 3. Elise Bourgeois, Ben Franklin, 1:09.85.
200-yard IM: 1. Emily Schexnayder, Mount Carmel, 1:18.46; 2. Ayrece Hodges, Morris Jeff, 2:36.12; 3. Olivia Elam, Ursuline, 2:43.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 1:50.39; 2. Cabrini, 1:53.65; 3. Mount Carmel 'B', 2:02.64.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 4:01.05; 2. Mount Carmel 'B', 4:34.84;l 3. Ursuline, 4:53.07.
200 medley relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 2:02.28; 2. Cabrini, 2:07.86; 3. Ben Franklin, 2:13.86.
BOYS
50-yard freestyle: 1. Reed Kronlege, Jesuit, 23.82; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 24.35; 3. Andrew Schwartz, Jesuit, 24.78.
100 freestyle: 1. Gavin Langston, Jesuit, 52.24; 2. Zachary Davis, Jesuit, 55.21; 3. Todd Hunt, Jesuit, 58.76.
200 freestyle: 1. Joel Guerra, Jesuit, 2:02.73; 2. Parker Shaffer, Jesuit, 2:16.73; 3. William Faucheux, Jesuit, 2:25.77.
500 freestyle: 1. Egan Trahant, Jesuit, 5:29.31; 2. Rudy Horvath, Jesuit, 6:02.94; 3. Ethan Solomon, De La Salle, 8:17.45.
100 backstroke: 1. Ryan Danna, Jesuit, 1:01.87; 2. Brennan Kernion, Jesuit, 1:06.69; 3. Thomas Cecola, Jesuit, 1:09.63.
100 breaststroke: 1. Philip Endom, Jesuit, 1:05.64; 2. Matt Moore, Jesuit, 1:06.15; 3. Nick Nobile, Jesuit, 1:15.90.
100 butterfly: 1. Michael Foley, Jesuit, 55.26; 2. Sam Hanemann, Jesuit, 1:01.01; 3. Michael Goins, Ben Franklin, 1:01.24.
200 IM: 1. Evan Ehrensing, Jesuit, 2:12.13; 2. Andrew McNeil, Jesuit, 2:15.24; 3. Jason Ha, Jesuit, 2:16.37.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit 'B', 1:39.51; 2. Jesuit, 1:40.71; 3. Ben Franklin, 1:54.08.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Jesuit, 4:01.45; 2. Ben Franklin, 4:42.71; 3. De La Salle, 5:33.20.
200 medley relay: 1. Jesuit, 1:46.15; 2. Jesuit 'B', 1:50.92; 3. Jesuit 'C', 1:59.01.
Metro New Orleans High School Swim League
Mimosa
GIRLS
50-yard freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 28.91; 2. Tabitha Bruscato, Chalmette, 32.51; 3. Remi Mato, Hahnville, 34.32.
100 freestyle: Sarah Gassen, Hahnville, 1:05.80; 2. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:07.42; 3. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 1:16.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Faith Johnson, Chalmette, 2:49.03; 2. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 3:14.69.
500 freestyle: 1. Chloe Jorns, Chalmette, 6:37.20; 2. Avery Miller, Hahnville, 7:13.12; 3. Elizabeth-Ann Mosley, Hahnville, 8:53.08.
100 backstroke: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:07.03; 2. Sarah Gassen. Hahnville, 1:14.10; 3. Maigen Morales, Chalmette, 1:15.46.
100 breaststroke: 1. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:30.13; 2. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 1:32.06; 3. Hannah Chatham, Hahnville, 1:32.32.
100 butterfly: 1. Claire Plaisance, Hahnville, 1:11.44; 2. Carson Wilkie, Hahnville, 1:26.74; 3. Haley Ruiz, Chalmette, 1:33.36.
200 IM: 1. Alyssa Bordelon, Hahnville, 3:02.13.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:14.45; 2. Hahnville, 2:22.09; 3. Hahnville 'B', 3:37.61.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:48.12; 2. Chalmette, 5:08.13; 3. Hahnville 'B', 6:20.16.
200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:19.05; 2. Chalmette, 2:26.42; 3. Hahnville 'B', 2:32.72.
50 freestyle: 1. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 24.94; 2. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 25.93; 3. Billy Davis, Hahnville., 27.79.
100 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 57.25; 2. Rhett Comeaux, Hahnville, 1:00.65; 3. Edwin Krieger, Chalmette, 1:00.70.
200 freestyle: 1. Joey Richard, Hahnville, 2:01.12; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 2:14.62; 3. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 3:31.12.
BOYS
500-yard freestyle: 1. Elijah LoCoco, Hahnville, 7:02.48; 2. Gregory Smith, Hahnville, 7:58.97; 3. James Savage, Hahnville, 8:10.48.
100 backstroke: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:10.61; 2. Logan Cavalier, Hahnville. 1:13.86; 3. Everett Watson, Hahnville, 1:23.07.
100 breaststroke: 1. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:21.93; 2. Billy Davis, Hahnville, 1:28.32; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 1:33.71.
100 butterfly: 1. Mikey McGuire, Hahnville, 1:02.30; 2. Aiden Edler, Chalmette, 1:05.63; 3. Brady Dufrene, Hahnville, 1:17.01.
200 IM: 1. Joshua Anderson, Hahnville, 3:11.43; 2. Kevin Robinson, Hahnville, 3:22.48; 3. Jalen Markey, Hahnville, 3:22.69.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Chalmette, 2:04.67; 2. Hahnville, 2:10.17; 3. Hahnville 'B', 2:24.69.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Hahnville, 4:12.90; 2. Chalmette, 4:45.30; 3. Hahnville 'B', 5:03.85.
200 medley relay: 1. Hahnville, 2:08.30; 2. Hahnville 'B', 2:18.63; 3. Chalmette, 2:23.45.