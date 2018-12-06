‘Last name ever, first name greatest…’
Drake’s lyrics boom out of the speakers at Behrman Stadium, as Warren Easton quarterback Lance LeGendre looks on with the scout team offense and defensive starters battling in practice. Assistant coaches bop, twist and jive, in search of rhythm, while teenagers bust a quick move in between whistles, but the Eagles three-year starter under center is stoic.
Warren Easton hasn’t practiced this late into December in four years, despite five consecutive state semifinal appearances. But with the Eagles first state finals appearance since 2014 looming on Saturday, LeGendre isn’t about to start the celebration yet.
“I’m happy we made it over the hump,” he said. “It means a lot to our senior class. We’ve put in a lot of hard work since we were freshmen. We’ve been talking about this day, but now the opportunity presents itself, and we’ve got to take advantage.”
LeGendre, the top-rated quarterback in Louisiana’s Class of 2019 recruits, knows full well the feeling of letting precious opportunities slip through the cracks. Since the start of the 2017 season, the Eagles have lost five times, all of them coming at the hands of John Curtis or Edna Karr – arguably two of the best teams in the state over that period.
A year ago, LeGendre and his teammates were forced to watch Karr take home their second consecutive Class 4A title after losing to the Cougars in the semifinals, 20-12. They went on to decimate Lakeshore, 48-26.
Five weeks ago, the senior quarterback had the ball in his hands, down a single point with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, having just tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to teammate Kiaeem Green to close within 21-20 against undefeated Karr. Warren Easton head coach Jerry Phillips elected to put the ball and the opportunity for a win in his gunslinger’s hands, rather than play for the tie. A pass interference call gave the Eagles a second shot, and LeGendre dove for the goal line on a keeper.
He said he was in. The refs ruled otherwise. But had he scored, had the Eagles broken a streak that includes 10 losses in their last 11 matchups to the Cougars, who knows if they’d still be practicing this week.
“Everything happens for a reason, that’s all I’ll say,” LeGendre said with a chuckle. “It is what it is. We move on from there, and we’re ready to play again.
“These losses, we had to learn how to play as a team and learn how to finish all four quarters. And we’ve got to learn how to get on the board fast, in the first quarter fast, first play fast, coming out the gate fast.”
The Warren Easton offense has taken off since that season-ending loss that gave Karr another District 9-4A title and the Class 4A No. 1 seed, with the Eagles in the No. 2 spot, the two on a crash course for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. LeGendre led his squad to 89 points and a pair of shutouts in the first two rounds of the playoffs, and after a simple 34-6 win in the quarterfinals over Northwood, Warren Easton took a 26-7 halftime lead over fellow semifinalist Leesville and never looked back, winning 54-14 with the starters pulled for part of the second half.
But LeGendre knows after he leads his teammates onto the field at the Superdome, things won’t be near as easy as the previous month. The bright side, though, is he knows what to expect: a Karr squad already well-acclimated to the Dome, one who loves to score just a much but is well-equipped to win in grind-it-out fashion.
In the secondary sits Arkansas commit Devin Bush, who LeGendre all-but avoided during their regular season matchup. The dual-threat quarterback was sacked five times alone in the first half of the November loss, but running back Ashaad Clayton recorded touchdowns on the ground of 96 and 34 yards. A week ago, the 6-foot 210-pound back rushed for 265 yards and three scores of at least 60 yards.
Clayton’s development has been one of several “missing pieces” LeGendre said have come together to make this year’s crew different from the last several that have fallen short. All that history can be erased in the eyes of Warren Easton fans with a win Saturday.
Most weren’t alive when the Eagles last took home a state title in 1942. LeGendre wants to be remembered as the one who helped break through the final barrier after 76 years.
“It’s been a hardship, these last couple years, losing to all those teams, but we came together and bought in,” he said. “If we play all four quarters, stay locked in and keep our heads up, that energy will spread and carry out there on the field.”