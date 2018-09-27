Riverdale may have never had a start like the one they did Thursday night.
The Rebels scored 41 points in the first quarter, scoring on offense, defense and special teams. The start was enough to help Riverdale handle the McMain Mustangs 54-30 at Joe Yenni Stadium.
The Rebels (3-1) were aided by Antonio “Pookie” Joseph’s two touchdowns and 153 rushing yards, 119 of which came in the second half.
Joseph’s close friend, Andrew “Dootie” Sandifer, also had himself a night in picking up 105 yards on four carries including a dazzling 86-yard score in the fourth quarter. Sandifer also had two catches for 44 yards and a 75-yard kick return touchdown.
Their efforts were enough to overcome 11 penalties for 120 yards and a turnover on the evening, as the Rebels secured victory on their homecoming night.
“It was a little sloppy,” coach Willie Brooks said. “I was worried about distractions all week with homecoming and the activities and everything. Last week we didn’t have a good showing against Pearl River so I wanted us to come out and have a good game.”
McMain (1-3) scored eight in the opening quarter and 16 in the second to pull within 41-24 going into halftime. It wasn’t enough to overcome two turnovers and 13 penalties, however.
“Whenever you play a team who can run the ball like (Riverdale) does you have to take advantage of any mistakes they make,” McMain coach Torri Denis. “We weren’t able to do that but us being a young ball club I really do believe that we’ll be able to rebound from this type of loss and learn something from it moving forward.”
Riverdale got its first score on McMain’s opening possession when Nick Legaux picked off Tyhre Brown’s pass and ran it back 23 yards for a touchdown.
On the Rebels' second possession, the Rebels were 15 yards out when a bad snap resulted in a fumble. Joseph scooped the ball up, went up the middle spun around a defender and found his way into the end zone for his first score of the night.
After an 18-yard scoring pass from Royce to Rogee Wilson, the Rebels had some fun as they handed the ball to defensive lineman Tyrese Ellis who punched it in from 4 yards out. Ellis also had a sack while getting constant pressure all night.
The Mustangs managed a score in the first when Brown found Tyrell Massey for a 53-yard touchdown. However, Sandifer took the ensuing kick back 75 yards for the score. Joseph added another 24-yard touchdown as the first quarter expired to end the onslaught.
Jeremy Benoit’s 2-yard touchdown run and Browns 49-yard scoring strike Shawn Jones helped pull McMain closer by halftime, but another Wilson to Wilson touchdown pass and Sandifer’s 84-yarder made it too much of a deficit to overcome.