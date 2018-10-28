NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA

PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday, Nov. 1

District 8-5A

East Jefferson vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton vs. Karr at Behrman, 6:30 p.m.

District 10-4A

John F. Kennedy vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American

District 10-3A

Lusher vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Sophie Wright vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

Live Oak vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

Friday, Nov. 2

District 6-5A

Covington at Mandeville

Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s

Northshore at Slidell

Hammond at Ponchatoula

District 7-5A

Terrebonne at Destrehan

Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois

Central Lafourche at Thibodaux

District 8-5A

Chalmette vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman

Ehret vs. Higgins at Memtsas

Bonnabel vs. Grace King at Yenni

District 9-5A

Brother Martin vs. Jesuit at Gormley

Shaw vs. John Curtis at Yulman

District 8-4A

Salmen at Lakeshore

Pearl River at Franklinton

District 9-4A

Helen Cox at Belle Chasse

District 10-4A

Riverdale vs. Carver at Joe Brown

District 7-3A

Bogalusa at Hannan

Loranger at Albany

District 9-3A

KIPP Renaissance vs. Abramson Sci at Pan American

District 10-3A

De La Salle at Donaldsonville

St. Charles Catholic at St. James

District 8-2A

Pine at Pope John Paul II

Northlake Christian at St. Helena

Amite at St. Thomas Aquinas

Springfield at Independence

District 9-2A

South Plaquemines at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Newman

District 8-1A

St. Martin’s at West St. John

Covenant Christian at Houma Christian

Non-district

KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.

East St. John at South Lafourche

Ridgewood at Ecole Classique

North Central at Riverside

Mangham at Varnado

Capitol-Baton Rouge at Jewel Sumner

Saturday, Nov. 3

District 9-5A

Rummel vs. St. Augustine at Gormley, 2 p.m.

District 9-3A

Cohen vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 2 p.m.

