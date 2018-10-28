NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA
PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday, Nov. 1
District 8-5A
East Jefferson vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton vs. Karr at Behrman, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
John F. Kennedy vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American
District 10-3A
Lusher vs. Haynes at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Sophie Wright vs. McMain at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
Live Oak vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
Friday, Nov. 2
District 6-5A
Covington at Mandeville
Fontainebleau at St. Paul’s
Northshore at Slidell
Hammond at Ponchatoula
District 7-5A
Terrebonne at Destrehan
Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois
Central Lafourche at Thibodaux
District 8-5A
Chalmette vs. Landry-Walker at Behrman
Ehret vs. Higgins at Memtsas
Bonnabel vs. Grace King at Yenni
District 9-5A
Brother Martin vs. Jesuit at Gormley
Shaw vs. John Curtis at Yulman
District 8-4A
Salmen at Lakeshore
Pearl River at Franklinton
District 9-4A
Helen Cox at Belle Chasse
District 10-4A
Riverdale vs. Carver at Joe Brown
District 7-3A
Bogalusa at Hannan
Loranger at Albany
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance vs. Abramson Sci at Pan American
District 10-3A
De La Salle at Donaldsonville
St. Charles Catholic at St. James
District 8-2A
Pine at Pope John Paul II
Northlake Christian at St. Helena
Amite at St. Thomas Aquinas
Springfield at Independence
District 9-2A
South Plaquemines at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Newman
District 8-1A
St. Martin’s at West St. John
Covenant Christian at Houma Christian
Non-district
KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. Ben Franklin at Pan American, 3:30 p.m.
East St. John at South Lafourche
Ridgewood at Ecole Classique
North Central at Riverside
Mangham at Varnado
Capitol-Baton Rouge at Jewel Sumner
Saturday, Nov. 3
District 9-5A
Rummel vs. St. Augustine at Gormley, 2 p.m.
District 9-3A
Cohen vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas, 2 p.m.