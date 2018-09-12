There were three competitive sets, and in each one Chapelle had a few more points than John Curtis.
The Chipmunks improved to 14-1 by beating the Patriots 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 on Wednesday night at Chapelle.
“Whenever things got tight, we made sure we believed in each other,” Chapelle senior Hannah Volpi said. “We kept our energy up and we stayed together as a team. We know what we’re capable of and we know how much we can accomplish. All these hard matches that we’ve won have given us confidence.”
The Chipmunks have had an unusually busy two weeks to start the season. They won all six of their matches in the Woodlawn (Baton Rouge tournament) and they won all five of their matches in the H.L. Bourgeois tournament.
They face another busy weekend when they open play against St. Katharine Drexel on Friday in the Catholic League tournament at Dominican.
“I still don’t feel like we’re playing to our potential,” Chapelle coach Anne Marie Stelly said. “That’s not to take anything away from John Curtis because they’re very well-coached and a tough team. But I think we had too many unforced errors when we got the lead.
“But I’m pleased that we got the win. It’s always good to pull out a win against a good team, especially in three sets.”
The Chipmunks looked like they might have a relatively easy time in the first set when they opened a 14-7 lead. But the Patriots scored six consecutive points to get within two and they hung close until Chapelle scored three of the final four points of the set.
The score in the second set was tied nine times, the last time at 17. Then the Chipmunks scored seven straight points, a run that Volpi completed with a kill. After a net serve ended the run, Mallory Roth’s kill ended the set.
Chapelle tried to make the third set easier, opening a four-point lead three times, but Curtis got within 22-20. But the Chipmunks finished off the match with a 25-22 edge.
“Chapelle does an excellent job with ball control,” Patriots coach Juli Hartley said. “They put everything back on the court. They pressure you into making errors, and you can’t afford to make errors against a team that good. So we have some things to work on. But I was pleased with our effort.”
The Patriots have lost four straight matches after winning their first four of the season. They have started playing up in class to get themselves ready for district play.
Curtis, which lost to Dominican on Tuesday, will complete a stretch of three matches in three days when it visits Zachary on Thursday night.