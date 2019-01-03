After Jahmal Sam starred at the center of Warren Easton’s dynamic defense this season, leading the Eagles to the state finals, the senior defensive back was honored as the top defensive player in all of Louisiana’s Class 4A. In earning outstanding defensive player honor from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, Sam headlined a list of 11 New Orleans-area players named to the LSWA’s Class 4A All-State football team.
Sam led four Warren Easton players on the team, including three on defense. The UL-Lafayette signee was named District 9-4A defensive MVP after returning three of his six interceptions for touchdowns to go with 55 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. Easton defensive lineman Jacob Parker, was honored after recording 26.5 sacks, along with linebacker Josh Williams and running back Ashaad Clayton.
Karr, who downed Easton in the Class 4A state title game, landed three players on the list, including defensive back Devin Bush, an Arkansas-signee. Offensive lineman Kenny Bannister was honored as the best blocker for an offense that total led 5,310 total yards and 69 touchdowns. Karr quarterback Leonard Kelly was honored as an athlete after being named District 9-4A offensive MVP for his 2,845 passing yards and 38 touchdowns.
Lakeshore wideout Jacob Bernard was selected after totaling 1,412 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns along with teammate Christian Westcott, who was named the District 8-4A defensive MVP at linebacker with eight sacks and seven blocked punts.
Pearl River running back Corey Warren and Helen Cox linebacker Kelin Burrle rounded out the team.
LSWA Class 4A All-State Football Team
OFFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
WR Kayshon Boutte Westgate 6-0 185 Jr.
WR Jacob Bernard Lakeshore 5-11 195 Sr.
WR Grant Arceneaux St. Thomas More 5-7 160 Sr.
OL Kenny Bannister Karr 6-4 240 So.
OL Thomas Perry Teurlings 6-6 325 Sr.
OL Logan Newell Neville 6-6 280 Sr.
OL Matthew Anderson Leesville 6-7 260 Sr.
OL Michael Pete St. Martinville 6-3 253 Jr.
QB Caleb Holstein St. Thomas More 6-4 212 Jr.
RB Travien Benjamin St. Martinville 5-11 185 Sr.
RB Corey Warren Pearl River 5-11 205 Jr.
RB Ashaad Clayton Warren Easton 6-0 185 Jr.
ATH Leonard Kelly Karr 5-11 185 Jr.
PK Jacob Barnes Woodlawn-BR 5-11 180 Sr.
DEFENSE
Pos Player School Ht Wt Cl Stats
DL Josh Ratcliff Assumption 6-0 260 Sr.
DL Christian Westcott Lakeshore 6-0 185 Jr.
DL Jacob Parker Warren Easton 5-10 190 Sr.
DL La’Kamion Franklin Neville 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Josh Williams Warren Easton 5-11 190 Sr.
LB Kelin Burrle Helen Cox 6-0 185 Jr.
LB Tyler Lummus Northwood 6-0 210 Sr.
LB Markel Chambers St. Martinville 5-8 200 Sr.
DB Peyton Amedee E.D. White 5-10 175 Jr.
DB Ty’Darian Quinney Tioga 5-11 165 Sr.
DB Jahmal Sam Warren Easton 5-11 180 Sr.
DB Devin Bush Karr 6-0 190 Sr.
KR Brandon Legendre E.D. White 5-9 185 Sr.
P Jacob Barnes Woodlawn-BR 5-11 180 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: CALEB HOLSTEIN, ST. THOMAS MORE
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JAHMAL SAM, WARREN EASTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: ROBBIE CAUSEY, LEESVILLE
HONORABLE MENTION
Shawn Hall Jr., Assumption; Gage Boudreaux, Ellender; Karson Adams, E.D. White Catholic; Brennan Patterson, Vandebilt Catholic; John Trapp, Vandebilt Catholic; Justin Belgard, Buckeye; Damon Derouen, St. Martinville; Justin Bourque, St. Martinville; Keith Lopez, Westgate;
Quaterius Hawkins, Bastrop; Christian Smith, Bastrop; Robert McDaniel, Bastrop; Kirren Whitley, Franklin Parish; Aubrey Scott, North DeSoto; Bubba Osby, Benton; Detraveon Brown, Northwood; Kyren Brown, Northwood; Cole Horton, Benton; Jacoby Williams, Lutcher; Kolby Bourgeois, Lutcher; Trayon Jones, Northwood; Kenneth Ravare, Tioga; Greg Clark, Lakeshore; Sedrick Vanpran, Warrem Easton; Walker Elkins, Northwood; Thomas Deloach, St. Thomas More; Montae Lynch, Leesville; Brett Pope, Leesville; D’Ante Gallashaw, Leesville; Luke Bogan, Northwood; Leonard Kelly, Karr; Blake McGehee, Tioga; Markavon Williams, St. Martinville; Thomas Brown, Woodlawn-Shreve; Donald Dardar, South Terrebonne; Talyn Adams, Leesville; DeSanto Rollins, Parkview Baptist; Marcus Cormier, St. Martinville; Chandler Rhodes, Vandebilt Catholic; Aaron Benfield, E.D. White; Javon Carter, Neville; Matt Pajinag, Leesville; Herman Christophe, Plaquemine; Jacoke Brock, Tioga; Gregory Mahtook, St. Thomas More; Tyrese Martin, Breaux Bridge; Javone Wiltz, St. Martinville; Carl Edmonds, Neville; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Ra’Shad Onezime, Carencro; Austin Kent, Karr; J’mel Cooley, Carver; Erin Ragas, Belle Chasse; Jaden Henderson, McDonogh 35; Donovan Johnson, Helen Cox; Chester Kimbrough, Warren Easton; Cody Taylor, Belle Chasse; Ralph Jones, Belle Chasse; Terrell “Smoke” Brown, Helen Cox; Antonio Joseph, Riverdale; Quincy Curry, Carver; Myron Junior, Kennedy; Lance Legendre, Warren Easton; Parker Orvin, Lakeshore.