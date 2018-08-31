John Emery rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Destrehan Wildcats to a 41-15 victory over the Slidell Tigers in a nondistrict season opener for both teams at Slidell.
The Tigers led 15-7 and were driving, but a sack took Slidell out of field goal range and they turned it over on downs with 8:43 left in the first half.
Destrehan then scored 34 unanswered points to run away with the game.
“Slidell gave us trouble early with all their speed,” Destrehan coach Stephen Robicheaux said. “But we took over in the second half. Emery is special. He’s an angry runner and very shifty.”
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead when Jacob Guidry connected with Harlan Dixon on a 69-yard scoring toss. Guidry ran in the two-point conversion.
The Wildcats answered when Emery scored his first touchdown on a 55-yard touchdown, Mike Ehrmann added the extra point to cut the deficit to 8-7.
Slidell took the ensuing possession and scored when Guidry hit Brandyn Spann with a 12-yard touchdown pass.
J.R. Blood connected with Joe Washington on a 12-yard scoring toss to cut Slidell’s lead to 15-14.
Champ Craven picked off Guidry with 1:22 left in the half. Blood scored on a sneak, and Ehrmann’s extra point gave the Wildcats their first lead with 14 seconds left in the half.
“This is the way this game was suppose to be when you have two very good teams playing,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “But the floor fell out in the second half. Emery is the best in the state. Got to give them credit for what they did in the second half.”
The Wildcats scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half. Emery had scoring runs of 13 and 41 yards. Blood hit Washington on his second scoring pass from 34 yards out.
“It was a lot of hunger from my offensive line and the whole team,” Emery said. “It took us awhile to get adjusted to this field. But great playcalling from our coaches and all our weapons came through in the second half.”
The Wildcats rushed for 272 yards and had 123 passing for 395 total yards.
Slidell rushed for 136 yards and had 158 passing for 294 total yards. Dixon rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries and caught four passes for 104 yards. Tito Simmons had four first-half carries for 19 yards and didn’t play in the second half.
“The defense stepped up for us in the second half,” Robicheaux said.
“Slidell has great weapons on offense. I’m very happy with the team tonight.”