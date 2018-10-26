Behind a 45-14 defeat of Pearl River Friday night on the road, the Lakeshore Titans clinched at least a share of the District 8-4A championship.
The Titans, who entered the game as the No. 6 team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools football poll, got on the scoreboard in their customary quick fashion, scoring on its third play from scrimmage when Parker Orvin hit Mason Poret on a 33-yard touchdown pass. After forcing a Pearl River punt on its ensuing possession, Orvin hit Spencer Jordan on the first play of the drive for a 51-yard scoring strike.
Lakeshore’s lead ballooned to 21-0 when Jacob Bernard found the end zone from 30 yards out, capping an 8-play, 80-yard drive.
Pearl River got on the scoreboard late in the first half when junior running back Corey Warren Jr. scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. Lakeshore finished off the scoring in the first half on a 30-yard field goal from Jack Gettys.
The Titans wasted no time putting the game away in the third quarter, scoring on its first two possessions of the second half when Christian Westcott scored from 3 yards out and Bernard found the end zone again, this time from a yard out to make it 38-7 Lakeshore.
Bernard finished the game with three touchdowns on the ground and 108 yards on 12 carries.
“It’s been an adjustment even in Week 9 for me offensively,” Bernard said. “I’ve faced a lot more double teams and it has been difficult at times to try and get the ball in my hands compared to this time last year. I have worked a lot more in practice in the backfield in addition to all the wide receiving stuff. Credit the coaching staff for finding creative ways to get the ball in my hands. We are just going to continue to keep doing what is working. It worked well tonight.”
Lakeshore, winners of 21 consecutive regular-season games, will go for the outright district crown next week at home next week against Salmen. A win over the Spartans next week would mark back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the Titans, the first time in St. Tammany Parish since Covington accomplished the feat in 1974-1975. Pearl River, who falls to 6-2 and 1-1 in league play, hits the road next week to take on Franklinton.
“Your focus is on the next day in practice, but you have to try and enjoy the moment you are living in,” Westcott said. “This is a program at Lakeshore High now, not just a fluke team. We are proving that last year (the run to the state championship game) was not a fluke. There is good football being played at Lakeshore High and the future is extremely bright behind one of, if not the best coaching staffs in the area.”