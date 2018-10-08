In a matchup of two volleyball powerhouses, one would expect a highly contested matchup. Monday evening in Metairie, however, that was not the case.
Mikayla Boyer had 13 kills and 12 digs, Allee Morris had 20 kills and Hannan swept Country Day 3-0 in a match between two of the state's top teams. Going into the match, the Cajuns were ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate's Small Schools Super 10 rankings, while the Hawks were No. 2.
Hannan (17-4) was in control throughout, aside from a brief span in the third set. The Hawks dominated in all phases, earning the praise of coach Rebekka Bonnaffee.
“(Country Day is) a great team,” she said. “We knew they were going to play us tough, and we knew what we were walking into. We were excited about it. We’re happy we played, well and that we were able to come out with a win.”
Boyer echoed her coach’s sentiments that getting a win against a quality opponent was a big confidence booster.
“(Country Day) is a great team,” she said. “Every time we play them it’s going to be a good match, and I just think we probably got them on a little bit of a lull. It feels good to get this under our belts because obviously our goal is to win the state championship this year.”
Country Day (15-4) has won eight consecutive state championships, but it struggled to get much going Monday. The Cajuns only had the lead for two possessions in the second set and couldn’t get much closer than that in a game that coach Julie Ibieta said they let get away from them.
“Hannan’s a great team,” she said. “They did a good job in every aspect of the game. I wish we would’ve played a little bit sharper on our end and put up more of a competitive fight but hats off to Hannan. They were great tonight.”
Country Day fought Hannan early in the first set and trailed 13-8. But the Hawks wouldn’t let them get any closer, however, as they scored seven straight points and 12 of the next 14 as they took the opening set, 25-12.
The second set was more of the same. The Cajuns held a 3-2 lead before the Hawks battled back and took control. Hannan led 13-10, but they surged, scoring eight consecutive points and 11 of the next 12 points as they took the second set 25-11.
The third set is where the Cajuns fought their hardest. Though the Hawks led 4-0, the Cajuns refused to quit and tied it at 13. The Hawks scored 6 of the next 7 before the Cajuns pulled as close as 19-17, but Hannan had too much as it prevailed in the set 25-20.