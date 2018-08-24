COVINGTON — It's only a jamboree, but if Friday night was any indication, the Rummel Raiders should be just fine in 2018.
Rummel senior quarterback Chandler Fields did it all, throwing rockets down the field and also rushing for a touchdown as the Raiders defeated the Wolves 7-3 at Hunter Stadium at the Christian Brothers Jamboree.
Rummel opens the season next Friday at Gulfport (Mississippi), while St. Paul's opens against reigning Class 4A state champion Edna Karr.
Rummel scored first in the game, going 76 yards in 10 plays. Fields was the star of the drive, contributing 43 yards through the air and 11 on the ground, capping the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for the touchdown. Jaelen Strugis had 19 yards rushing.
St. Paul's could only muster a field goal on Friday, with William Grand hittting a 32-yarder on its initial drive, going 18 plays before stalling at the 15-yard line, setting up Grand for the kick.
Turnovers hurt the Wolves the rest of the game, as three of their other five drives ended with either a fumble or an interception. St. Paul's also missed a field goal at the end of the first half and had to punt once in the second half.
The true killer of the Wolves' three turnovers came on their final drive. After holding Rummel to a three-and-out, the Wolves got the ball back at their own 47-yard line when, following a punt, Rummel was called for kick-catch interference.
But St. Paul's could not capitalize, and Caleb Frost threw an interception on the first play of the drive, ending the Wolves' hopes of a comeback.
Senior starting quarterback Jack Mashburn did not play for the Wolves, sitting out with a leg injury. He is expected to play in the Wolves' opener against Karr.
Fields finished the game with 58 yards passing and 32 yards rushing with the one touchdown. Rummel's defense sacked Frost twice, forcing a fumble each time.
Sturgis left the game for Rummel late in the second half with an apparent ankle injury, but he walked off the field under his on power.
The St. Paul's junior varsity topped Rummel earlier in the night 11-8.