The state’s premier girl’s soccer program over the past 12 years made a splash with its new head coaching hire.
St. Scholastica recently announced the hiring of Matt Jacques, replacing Michael Ortner, who resigned last month.
“As a soccer coach, the opportunity to lead the St. Scholastica soccer program is something you simply can’t pass up,” Jacques said. “As a resident on the north shore, I had to see if I could get it and I was fortunate enough to be named the coach.”
A former coach at Isidore Newman, Jacques led the Greenies boys’ soccer team to the state championship match six times, taking home the title three times.
St. Scholastica will be the first girl’s high school team that Jacques is set to lead, but he does have experience coaching numerous girls’ club teams.
“It should be an easy transition,” Jacques said. “Maybe a little bit of an adjustment on a couple things, but I don’t foresee any problems once we get started.”
Jacques inherits the keys to a Doves’ program that has won six state championships in the past 12 years, including the 2018 crown in which they defeated Mandeville for the Division I title, finishing 21-1-3. St. Scholastica returns its leading scorer from a season ago in University of Alabama commit Sydney Vincens, who also won the Louisiana Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year.
“What Michael Ortner did during his time (at SSA) is extremely impressive,” Jacques said. “They have a tremendous amount of talent coming in and coming back from last year’s squad. It’s a big deal. I get to deal with some of the best players in the entire state of Louisiana.
“I embrace the expectations of success. I’m a coach with big aspirations. I enjoy the challenge of trying to win state championships. Expectations were high when I was at Newman. I’m used to it. That will be the message to my team. We are here to continue this program’s success. I want a program that instills discipline, character and intensity. By doing that, I want players to be fulfilled and happy with the legacies that they leave behind.”