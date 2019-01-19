GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday, Jan. 21
District 8-5A
Grace King at Landry-Walker, 5 p.m.
Bonnabel at Higgins, 5 p.m.
Chalmette at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Non-district
Kennedy at McMain, 1 p.m.
Karr at McGehee, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s at John Curtis, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
District 6-5A
Covington at Mandeville, 6 p.m.
Northshore at Slidell, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
Terrebonne at Destrehan, 5 p.m.
Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 5 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
District 8-5A
East Jefferson at Ehret, 5 p.m.
District 8-4A
St. Scholastica at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Franklinton, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Kennedy at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Carver at Cabrini, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Albany at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
Cohen at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.
International at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
Sacred Heart at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, 4:30 p.m.
Haynes at St. James, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Ursuline, 5:30 p.m.
District 9-2A
Northlake Christian at Amite, 6 p.m.
Pine at Independence, 5 p.m.
District 11-2A
Country Day at M.L. King, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Varnado vs. St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.
Houma Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.
District 7-B
Kenner Discovery at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Mount Hermon at Holden, 6 p.m.
District 9-C
Lutheran at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Chapelle at St. Michael the Archangel, 6 p.m.
Non-district
Newman at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.
Patrick Taylor at Fisher, 5 p.m.
Academy of Our Lady at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.
Live Oak at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 5 p.m.
Non-district
Dominican at Country Day, 5 p.m.
Cohen at Carver, 5 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.
John Curtis at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
Karr at Chapelle, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 24
District 8-5A
East Jefferson at Chalmette, 5 p.m.
Bonnabel at Grace King, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.
Higgins at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
District 10-4A
NOMMA at Carver, 5 p.m.
Riverdale at Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Cabrini at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.
District 10-3A
St. Charles Catholic at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Lusher at Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.
St. James at De La Salle, 6 p.m.
District 12-2A
St. Katharine Drexel at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.
St. Katharine Drexel at Newman, 5 p.m.
McGehee at Fisher, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Covenant Christian at West St. John, 5 p.m.
Non-district
Abramson Sci at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.
Dominican at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Christ Episcopal at Pearl River, 6 p.m.
Hannan at Capitol-Baton Rouge 6 p.m.
Independence at Varnado, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
District 6-5A
Mandeville at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.
Covington at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.
Hammond at Slidell, 6 p.m.
District 7-5A
Hahnville at Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche at East St. John, 6 p.m.
Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.
District 8-4A
Lakeshore at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.
Franklinton at Salmen, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at McMain, 4:30 p.m.
Helen Cox at Karr, 6 p.m.
District 7-3A
Loranger at Albany, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.
District 9-3A
KIPP Renaissance at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Sophie Wright at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.
Cohen at International, 5 p.m.
District 10-3A
Haynes at Ursuline, 6 p.m.
District 9-2A
Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.
Pine at Amite, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A
West St. John at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.
District 7-B
Maurepas at Crescent City, 5 p.m.
Kenner Discovery at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.
District 8-C
Runnels at Holden, 6 p.m.
District 9-C
Grand Isle at Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Warren Easton at McDonogh 35, 4:30 p.m.
South Plaquemines at Einstein, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.
Kennedy at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate-Baton Rouge at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.
Terrebonne at Morgan City, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at St. Thomas Aquinas
Saturday, Jan. 26
Non-district
St. Katharine Drexel at Houma Christian, 2 p.m.
False River at Christ Episcopal, 2 p.m.