GIRLS BASKETBALL

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

Monday, Jan. 21

District 8-5A

Grace King at Landry-Walker, 5 p.m.

Bonnabel at Higgins, 5 p.m.

Chalmette at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Non-district

Kennedy at McMain, 1 p.m.

Karr at McGehee, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ascension Catholic, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at John Curtis, 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 22

District 6-5A

Covington at Mandeville, 6 p.m.

Northshore at Slidell, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Terrebonne at Destrehan, 5 p.m.

Hahnville at H.L. Bourgeois, 5 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

District 8-5A

East Jefferson at Ehret, 5 p.m.

District 8-4A

St. Scholastica at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Franklinton, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

Kennedy at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Carver at Cabrini, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Albany at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Bogalusa, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

Cohen at Abramson Sci, 4:30 p.m.

International at KIPP Renaissance, 5 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

Sacred Heart at De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at Lusher, 4:30 p.m.

Haynes at St. James, 5 p.m.

Donaldsonville at Ursuline, 5:30 p.m.

District 9-2A

Northlake Christian at Amite, 6 p.m.

Pine at Independence, 5 p.m.

District 11-2A

Country Day at M.L. King, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

Varnado vs. St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.

Houma Christian at West St. John, 6 p.m.

District 7-B

Kenner Discovery at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Mount Hermon at Holden, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Lutheran at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Chapelle at St. Michael the Archangel, 6 p.m.

Non-district

Newman at Ben Franklin, 5 p.m.

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Helen Cox, 5 p.m.

Patrick Taylor at Fisher, 5 p.m.

Academy of Our Lady at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.

Live Oak at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

Ben Franklin at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Dominican at Country Day, 5 p.m.

Cohen at Carver, 5 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Patrick Taylor, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Pope John Paul II, 5:30 p.m.

John Curtis at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

Karr at Chapelle, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 24

District 8-5A

East Jefferson at Chalmette, 5 p.m.

Bonnabel at Grace King, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Ehret, 6 p.m.

Higgins at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

District 10-4A

NOMMA at Carver, 5 p.m.

Riverdale at Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Cabrini at McDonogh 35, 6 p.m.

District 10-3A

St. Charles Catholic at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Lusher at Donaldsonville, 5:30 p.m.

St. James at De La Salle, 6 p.m.

District 12-2A

St. Katharine Drexel at South Plaquemines, 5 p.m.

St. Katharine Drexel at Newman, 5 p.m.

McGehee at Fisher, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

Covenant Christian at West St. John, 5 p.m.

Non-district

Abramson Sci at Grand Isle, 5:30 p.m.

Dominican at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Christ Episcopal at Pearl River, 6 p.m.

Hannan at Capitol-Baton Rouge 6 p.m.

Independence at Varnado, 6 p.m.

Brusly at Family Christian, 6 p.m.

 

Friday, Jan. 25

District 6-5A

Mandeville at Fontainebleau, 6 p.m.

Covington at Ponchatoula, 6 p.m.

Hammond at Slidell, 6 p.m.

District 7-5A

Hahnville at Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche at East St. John, 6 p.m.

Thibodaux at H.L. Bourgeois, 6 p.m.

District 8-4A

Lakeshore at St. Scholastica, 6 p.m.

Franklinton at Salmen, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton at Academy of Our Lady, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at McMain, 4:30 p.m.

Helen Cox at Karr, 6 p.m.

District 7-3A

Loranger at Albany, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Jewel Sumner, 6 p.m.

District 9-3A

KIPP Renaissance at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Sophie Wright at Abramson Sci, 5 p.m.

Cohen at International, 5 p.m.

District 10-3A

Haynes at Ursuline, 6 p.m.

District 9-2A

Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Pine at Amite, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A

West St. John at St. Martin’s, 6 p.m.

District 7-B

Maurepas at Crescent City, 5 p.m.

Kenner Discovery at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.

District 8-C

Runnels at Holden, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Grand Isle at Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Warren Easton at McDonogh 35, 4:30 p.m.

South Plaquemines at Einstein, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Ascension Christian, 5 p.m.

Kennedy at Mount Carmel, 5:30 p.m.

Collegiate-Baton Rouge at Livingston, 5:30 p.m.

Terrebonne at Morgan City, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at St. Thomas Aquinas

Saturday, Jan. 26

Non-district

St. Katharine Drexel at Houma Christian, 2 p.m.

False River at Christ Episcopal, 2 p.m.

