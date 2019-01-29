Not even an undefeated record was enough.
Despite taking home the LHSAA Division I girls soccer state title a year ago, to go with a 15-0-3 record this campaign, the St. Scholastica Academy girls soccer team couldn’t quite nab the top overall seed in Tuesday’s bracket reveal.
Instead, the Doves will look to defend their championship hardware over the next three weeks from the No. 2 seed, behind top-slotted C.E. Byrd, which finished the season 19-2-2 after falling in the quarterfinals a year ago.
SSA, owners of the highest seed of any New Orleans area team, along with second-seeded Lakeshore in Division II, know from its experience a year ago as a No. 3 seed that seeding isn’t nearly as important as playing strong, consistent soccer when it counts.
“No matter where you land, you are going to face good teams throughout the bracket,” SSA coach Matt Jacques said. “It is just a matter of us remaining focused and taking it day by day and challenge by challenge.”
Joining the Doves are three other local squads in the top eight seeds. In each of the four brackets, the top eight teams receive byes into the regional round, which must take place by Feb. 6. In Division I, those teams with SSA include No. 3 Mandeville (21-3-3), No. 6 Dominican (17-4-5) and No. 8 Northshore (15-4-2).
Mandeville coach Sean Esker is taking the same approach as Jacques, knowing that the idea of a rematch of last year’s title game loss to SSA, which could take place in this year's semifinals, is a ways away.
“The thing that we are looking for is simple; it’s the team right in front of us, not who we may play down the line,” Esker said. “I know that is coach speak, but if you caught up in who you meet in the semifinals, you may lose the chance to even make it there. What I am looking forward to is the opportunity if we are successful to play in a couple of games at home than spending time on the road like we did a season ago.”
Three other local teams join them in the Division I bracket, including No. 9 Mt. Carmel (13-3-11), No. 17 Fontainebleau (11-7-3) and No. 24 Hahnville (7-14-2). The Cubs and the Tigers will square off in the first round this week, potentially setting up a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals where Northshore knocked off the two-time defending champion Mt. Carmel squad.
Along with second-seeded Lakeshore (16-3-4), which took home a title in 2017, No. 4 Destrehan (18-1-2) also earned a bye in Division II, where St. Thomas More earned the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats knocked off the Titans a year ago in the quarterfinals 1-0 before making a trip to the semis. Joining them in the Division II bracket are No. 9 Ben Franklin (14-6-1), No. 16 Belle Chasse (13-8-2), No. 17 Chapelle (11-4-3) and No. 22 Academy of Our Lady (7-11-3).
In Division III, sixth-seeded E.D. White (10-6-3) will look to break into the title game after three consecutive trips to the semifinals without playing for a championship. A year ago, they fell 7-0 to this year’s top-seeded squad, Vandebilt Catholic.
This year, E.D. White earned a bye along with No. 4 Hannan (15-5-2), and the pair are joined in the Division III bracket by No. 10 Cabrini (8-6-2), No. 14 Haynes Academy (11-7-2), No. 18 Lusher Charter (10-8-2), No. 22 Pearl River (4-12-1) and No. 24 Ursuline Academy (7-9-1).
Despite earning a No. 8 seed this postseason, Newman (10-6-1) will look to continue the squad’s dominance in Division IV that includes three consecutive titles. During that stretch, the Greenies have never been seeded higher than fourth. They’re joined with a first-round bye by No. 3 McGehee (13-1-3), No. 6 Academy of the Sacred Heart (8-6-2) and No. 7 Christ Episcopal (13-1-1).
Other local teams in Division IV include No. 9 St. Charles Catholic (10-5-1), No. 12 Northlake Christian (9-5-3), No. 13 Pope John Paul II (10-6-3), No. 14 Country Day (5-8-5), No. 15 Patrick Taylor (11-3-1) and No. 24 Thomas Jefferson (6-5-3).
After the bi-district round games this week, the regional round will be completed by Feb. 6 before the quarterfinals on Feb. 11 and the semifinals on Feb. 15. The 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Soccer State Championships will take place Feb. 20-23 at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer Complex in Lafayette.
New Orleans area bidistrict girls soccer games
Division I
No. 17 Captain Shreve at No. 16 Fontainebleau
No. 24 Hahnville at No. 9 Mt. Carmel
Byes: No. 2 St. Scholastica, No. 3 Mandeville, No. 6 Dominican, No. 8 Northshore
Division II
No. 17 Chapelle at No. 16 Belle Chasse
No. 24 South Terrebonne at No. 9 Ben Franklin
No. 22 Academy of Our Lady at No. 11 Parkway
Byes: No. 2 Lakeshore, No. 4 Destrehan
Division III
No. 24 Ursuline Academy at No. 9 Erath
No. 19 Leesville at No. 14 Haynes Academy
No. 22 Pearl River at No. 11 DeRidder
No. 23 Opelousas at No. 10 Cabrini
No. 18 Lusher Charter at No. 15 David Thibodaux
Byes: No. 4 Hannan, No. 6 E.D. White
Division IV
No. 24 Thomas Jefferson at No. 9 St. Charles Catholic
No. 21 Lafayette Christian at No. 12 Northlake Christian
No. 20 St. Frederick at No. 13 Pope John Paul II
No. 19 Grace Christian at No. 14 Country Day
No. 18 Episcopal at No. 15 Patrick Taylor
Byes: No. 3 McGehee, No. 6 Academy of the Sacred Heart, No. 7 Christ Episcopal, No. 8 Newman