Jesuit's Luke LaForge makes a leaping as the Blue Jays take on Archbishop Rummel at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie, La., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by SHAWN FINK

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday’s games

District 8-5A

Landry-Walker vs. Bonnabel at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.

Chalmette vs. Higgins at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.

District 10-4A

John F. Kennedy vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Carver vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American

District 8-1A

West St. John at Varnado

Friday’s games

District 6-5A

Northshore at Covington

Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula

St. Paul’s at Slidell

Hammond at Mandeville

District 7-5A

East St. John at Hahnville

H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan

Central Lafourche at Terrebonne

District 8-5A

East Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas

West Jefferson vs. Grace King at Yenni

District 9-5A

Shaw vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. John Curtis at Bertolino

District 8-4A

Franklinton at Lakeshore

Salmen at Pearl River

District 9-4A

McMain vs. Karr at Behrman

District 7-3A

Albany at Hannan

Loranger at Jewel Sumner

District 10-3A

De La Salle at St. James

Donaldsonville at Lusher

Haynes at St. Charles Catholic

District 8-2A

Independence at Pope John Paul II

Northlake Christian at Pine

District 9-2A

Riverside at Fisher

Newman at South Plaquemines

District 8-1A

Houma Christian at St. Martin’s

Nondistrict

Ben Franklin at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.

Belle Chasse at South Terrebonne

Ascension Christian vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American

Ecole Classique vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Thibodaux vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

District 9-5A

Rummel vs. Brother Martin at Tad Gormley

District 9-4A

Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

District 9-3A

Sophie Wright vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas

KIPP Renaissance vs. Cohen at Pan American

