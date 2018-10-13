Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Rod Walker at rwalker@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday’s games
District 8-5A
Landry-Walker vs. Bonnabel at Yenni, 6:30 p.m.
Chalmette vs. Higgins at Memtsas, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
John F. Kennedy vs. Riverdale at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Carver vs. McDonogh 35 at Pan American
District 8-1A
West St. John at Varnado
Friday’s games
District 6-5A
Northshore at Covington
Fontainebleau at Ponchatoula
St. Paul’s at Slidell
Hammond at Mandeville
District 7-5A
East St. John at Hahnville
H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan
Central Lafourche at Terrebonne
District 8-5A
East Jefferson vs. Ehret at Memtsas
West Jefferson vs. Grace King at Yenni
District 9-5A
Shaw vs. Jesuit at Tad Gormley, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. John Curtis at Bertolino
District 8-4A
Franklinton at Lakeshore
Salmen at Pearl River
District 9-4A
McMain vs. Karr at Behrman
District 7-3A
Albany at Hannan
Loranger at Jewel Sumner
District 10-3A
De La Salle at St. James
Donaldsonville at Lusher
Haynes at St. Charles Catholic
District 8-2A
Independence at Pope John Paul II
Northlake Christian at Pine
District 9-2A
Riverside at Fisher
Newman at South Plaquemines
District 8-1A
Houma Christian at St. Martin’s
Nondistrict
Ben Franklin at Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
Belle Chasse at South Terrebonne
Ascension Christian vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American
Ecole Classique vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Thibodaux vs. St. Augustine at Tad Gormley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
District 9-5A
Rummel vs. Brother Martin at Tad Gormley
District 9-4A
Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
District 9-3A
Sophie Wright vs. Thomas Jefferson at Memtsas
KIPP Renaissance vs. Cohen at Pan American