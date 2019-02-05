St. Augustine's fast start and stingy defense propelled the Purple Knights past Brother Martin for a 61-53 win at home on Tuesday night.
St. Aug was led offensively by Jalvin Mitchell, who finished with 18 points, four assists and four rebounds, got many of his points in transition off of turnovers.
“I can’t do it without my team," Mitchell said. "We’re a defensive team. We work hard at practice. I just can’t do it without them. We came out ready from warmups. We came out with a bunch of energy and it showed in the game."
The Purple Knights had three players in double figures and forced 15 Crusaders turnovers, with 10 coming in the first half.
“I was very impressed and pleased with our effort," St. Aug coach Mitchell Johnson said. "We still have to play four quarters and we have to finish the game. I’m just glad no one came out with any injuries. Give (Brother Martin) credit. I knew they were going to fight the second half. We had to take it on the chin and finish playing.”
St. Aug senior guard Damon Landry Jr. helped set the tone for the Purple Knights with his defensive play, finishing with eight points, five assists, three rebounds and a game-high eight steals.
“He’s been in the program a long time," Johnson said. "He understands the Catholic League. He understands that position. He did a great job tonight controlling the tempo and playing solid defense.”
The senior guard said the team hasn’t played up to their expectations defensively as of late, but came out Tuesday trying to correct those problems.
“We just have to keep getting ready, playing hard and preparing for the playoffs and Jesuit on Friday night," Landry said. "We just have to keep playing with intensity. That’s our main focus. We get our offense going when we play defense and that’s what we have to do.
"It may look like we only practice on shooting and stuff, but our main focus is defense. That’s what we’re good at.”
The Purple Knights held Brother Martin scoreless in the first quarter, going up 11-0 and went to halftime with a 29-15 lead.
However, in the second half, the Crusaders (13-18, 4-7 in District 9-5A) battled back, cutting the St. Aug lead to 53-46 with 1:40 left in the game.
Crusaders coach Chris Biehl said the duo of T.J. Small and Victor Tomlinson — who finished with 22 and 10 points respectively — helped provide a spark late in the game.
“Victor (Tomlinson) has been fighting. We haven’t started him for a few games. Hopefully tonight was the spark he needed to get going a little bit,” Biehl said. “T.J. (Small) is kind of our go to kid. They really put their defense all over them and he was able to knock down some good shots. St. Aug is a really unbelievably good team. I love coach (Mitchell) Johnson. He does a great job with his kids and it showed tonight.”
St. Aug (28-4, 7-2) heads to Jesuit on Friday, in a battle of two of the top three teams in District 9-5A.
“It’s going to take the same defensive effort, that’s all. We’re both good teams, but it’s going to come down to who plays harder and we’re just focusing on playing with intensity. We’re not looking forward to losing anymore games. Every game is a job to complete after this,” Landry said.