The District 5-II volleyball championship is squarely back up for grabs after St. Scholastica went on the road Tuesday and upset Lakeshore in five games 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 15-12.
Despite coming into the game with only nine wins, SSA (10-19, 3-0) remained unbeaten in league play, while Lakeshore, the No. 5 team in the New Orleans Advocate Large Schools volleyball poll, fell to 25-14 and 3-1 in league action.
The Doves were led by Madison Meyers, who finished with 22 kills. Frances Ehrhardt had 14 kills and Raleigh Quinlan had 12. Katie Garraway led the defensive effort with 31 digs and Ashtyn Ledoux had a game-high 54 assists.
“We have been knocking on the door for a while,” SSA coach Pete Bertucci said. “There have been a lot of growing pains throughout the season, but when we come together and play like we did tonight, we can be a very good volleyball team. Give these girls credit. They continue to fight, and I’m happy they were able to get the win."
Dropping only its second game in the past 10 contests, Lakeshore was led by 19 kills and nine digs from Sarah Tucker. Alicia Cagle had 15 digs and Abby Hebert had 30 assists.
The deciding game five saw Lakeshore take a brief 2-1 advantage. Tied 5-5, SSA took control with a 5-0 run to make it 10-5 and it wouldn’t trail for the rest of the match on its way to the victory.
A very competitive opening game saw neither team have more than a three-point advantage early. Tied 7-7, Lakeshore reeled off five of the next six points to take a 12-8 advantage, only to see the Doves respond with a run of its own to tie the match at 14.
Tied 20-20 however, SSA ended the first game on an impressive 5-0 run to take the 1-0 advantage.
The competitiveness between the two teams was evident again early in Game 2 as they were tied multiple times, including 7-7, 11-11 and 13-13. The Doves then made their move, taking a 20-16 advantage. Lakeshore would get as close as 22-19 before SSA slammed the door to take the all-important 2-0 advantage.
The Titans were finally able to break through in Game 3. Lakeshore led for much of the third game, including as big as 15-9. St. Scholastica cut into the lead multiple times, bringing the deficit as close as one on five occasions before finally tying it at 23. But this time, Lakeshore was able to push through for the final two points of the game to make it a 2-1 match.
Forcing the deciding fifth match, Lakeshore broke out to a quick 8-5 advantage and held a 19-13 lead in Game 4, holding on to tie the match 2-2.
Both Lakeshore and the Doves close out the regular season against each other on Oct. 25 in Covington in what is expected to be for the district crown. Before that, the Titans host Central Catholic on Thursday, while St. Scholastica travels to Salmen, also Thursday.