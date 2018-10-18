Kennedy took control in the first half with its offense scoring four touchdowns against Riverdale.
However, in the second half, and especially with the game on the line, the Cougars were able to hold on behind their defense, taking a 28-26 District 10-4A victory Thursday night over the Rebels and Jefferson Playground.
Kennedy (2-6, 1-0) entered the game having been outscored 145-7 in three consecutive losses to Karr, Lakeshore and Helen Cox.
“We had come off three difficult games, but our kids fought and found out how to finish tonight,” said first-year Cougars coach Earl Cager.
“We had adversity, and we overcame it.”
The game came down to a huge play with two minutes remaining.
Riverdale (5-3, 0-2) faced third-and-9 at the Kennedy 12.
Quarterback Royce Wilson dropped back to pass, and when the Cougars defensive line rushed in, Wilson scrambled backward.
The loss of yards and a block in the back penalty put the ball way back on the Kennedy 49.
One play later, the Cougars took over on downs at their 44 with 1:42 left in the game.
“That was a huge play in the game,” Rebels coach Willie Brooks said. “There was a bad snap, and then he tried to hand the ball off. We wound up with an illegal man down field and a block in the back.
“We had gotten to their 9. We could have gotten a field goal out of it.”
Brooks said the key to the game came was Kennedy taking a 28-14 halftime lead, which he said may have been a carry over from Riverdale’s 26-20 loss to McDonogh 35 last week on a touchdown pass with 30 seconds left.
However, in the second half against Kennedy, the Rebels got the ball on the Cougar 18 after a Kennedy fumble on the third-quarter kickoff.
Riverdale’s Antonio Joseph scored on an 18-yard run on the next play, bringing the Rebels to 28-20.
Riverdale came to 28-26 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Joseph with 2:01 left in the third quarter. No team scored in the fourth.
“Both defenses played better late in the game,” Cager said. “I’m proud of our kids and they way they just kept fighting.”
Brooks was frustrated over another one that got away.
“We have to beat these teams,” he said. “We can’t just play with them.”
The Cougars led 28-14 at halftime behind quarterback Myron Junior, who completed five of 12 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Junior ran eight yards around eight end for a touchdown at 10:08 of the second quarter, giving Kennedy the lead for good 14-7. After a holding Riverdale on downs, the Cougars then went 54 yards in five plays to Tory Paretti’s 10-yard scoring run and a 21-7 lead with 6:09 left before halftime.