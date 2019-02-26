Offense was hard to come by for either the Landry-Walker Charging Buccaneers or the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, but the finish still produced a thrill for the fans at Landry-Walker.
Dywann Griffen scored 15 points, Ramon McGrew added 11 and the sixth-seeded Charging Buccaneers ultimately prevailed over the No. 11 Yellow Jackets 38-36 in the Class 5A state playoffs.
New Iberia's Xavier Smith made a steal with 23 seconds left to give the Yellow Jackets a final shot to tie or take the lead, but Landry-Walker forced a 5-second violation and held on.
Landry-Walker led for the majority of the game. The Yellow Jackets took their first lead in the fourth quarter and had a few chances late, but in the end it wasn’t enough.
“We knew that this game it was all about defending, and I thought our guys came out and did a good job of that tonight,” Landry-Walker coach Wilfred Antoine said. “We did a good job talking on the defensive end. New Iberia is a very well coached team and they’re very disciplined. They ran the clock and moved the ball well, and I thought our guys we real disciplined and remembered the scouting report and defended well.”
Alfred said he wasn't surprised his offense didn't put up many points.
“At the end of the day it’s all about getting a W,” he said. “I told my team it was going to be 22-20. As long as you come out with a victory, that’s what it’s about. I thought we got it done on the defensive end. I thought both teams played hard tonight, and credit to New Iberia; they’re a really good ball club.”
Griffen scored seven points in the first quarter as Landry-Walker took a 10-6 lead after one.
The low scoring continued in the second quarter as the Charging Buccaneers held on to a 17-13 lead at halftime.
The Charging Buccaneers continued to hold a slim lead throughout the third quarter, but New Iberia’s Jaqualon Lovette, who finished with 26 points, made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, one of six he made, to make it just 27-25 headed to the fourth.
Lovette’s free throws midway through the fourth quarter gave New Iberia a 30-29 lead. Griffen returned the lead to Landry-Walker with his layup and free throw before Lovette tied the game back up at 32-32 with a layup.