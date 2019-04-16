The clock hasn’t struck midnight yet for the Destrehan Wildcats.
Though after 13 innings of play Tuesday, it certainly felt like the game went until midnight.
Tyler Oubre’s 16-strikeout performance helped keep Northshore scoreless and freshman T’Auna Fenroy’s RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 13th inning scored Oubre to give Destrehan the only run it needed.
As a result, the 23rd seeded Ladycats are heading to the quarterfinals after their second consecutive 1-0 upset, this time over the seventh-seeded Panthers.
Destrehan (16-16) started their Cinderella run Friday when it upset 10th-seeded Mandeville 1-0 on a trick play. There was no trickery Tuesday, just an outstanding pitching performance and key hits in the final inning.
Fenroy’s RBI was set up after Oubre picked up a single to start the inning. After Oubre took second on Chelsie Franck’s sacrifice bunt, Northshore’s Montana Young intentionally walked Breanna Dominguez and Emma Rome, loading the bases. The decision to load the bases was likely based off the fact that Fenroy had been 0 for 4 to that point.
On her at-bat, Fenroy hit the ball to centerf ield just out of the reach of the closest fielder, allowing Oubre to score.
“(Fenroy) wasn’t the only one who was zero for four,” Destrehan coach Kenny Montz. “Those were two really great pitchers out there that you saw. Today was just two very good high school softball teams playing playoff softball. (Fenroy) just stuck with it and came through for us in a clutch situation and the softball gods smiled on us.”
Though many see his team as a Cinderella team, Montz insisted that they don’t see themselves that way.
“Don’t tell (the girls) they’re a No. 23 seed because they believe they’re a top eight seed,” he said. “If you look at the schedule we played all year our win loss record may not be great but we hung in there with all the top teams in the state. We believed coming in we were as good as anybody in this tournament and that’s been the key factor.”
Northshore (21-4) was able to get a dominant pitching performance of their own out of Young who had 11 strikeouts and carried a no hitter into the 8th inning. She even bailed her team out in the 8th when Destrehan loaded the bases with no outs and still managed to get them out of the inning alive. The batting lineup was only able to pick up five hits on the day, however, ultimately dooming their chances and sending them home.
“It was a pitchers' duel,” said Northshore coach Marian Eades. “Both pitchers did an excellent job and we just came on the short end of it.”
Destrehan will travel to play No. 2 Airline later this week.