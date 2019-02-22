It’s hard to imagine being the undefeated defending state champion, a team with 12 state titles, and the second-ranked high school boys soccer team in the country according to MaxPreps, yet still be an underdog. That is, unless you’re up against the team ranked one spot higher than you in your division, your state and the country.
But the Jesuit Blue Jays are no strangers to the underdog role.
Last year, Jesuit coach Hubie Collins’ squad entered the LHSAA Division I boys soccer playoffs the No. 15 seed in a 24-team bracket, yet outscored their opponents 8-0 through the semifinals before knocking off national powerhouse and four-time defending state champion St. Paul’s, 2-1, off a pair of difficult goals.
“(Last year) we played with something more to prove,” said Jesuit senior captain Gabe Sims. “And this year, it’s about maintaining it. But part of me misses the underdog role.”
Standing just feet away, Collins chimed in, reminding his captain that No. 2 Jesuit was still, technically, an underdog for Saturday’s Division I title game rematch in Lafayette at the Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer Complex against top-seeded St. Paul's.
The senior’s eyes lit up, his sweat-covered lips curling from a stoic stare into a smile.
“We’ve been here before, and it might be easier to keep our heads and keep the nerves at bay. But there’s nothing that can prepare you for it other than doing it the first time. The amount of pressure you feel is incredible, but you’ve just got to take a deep breath and enjoy it.”
The Blue Jays opened last season with a 2-0 loss to St. Paul’s and fell to them again just over a month later, heading into the playoffs with three losses and a 15th-seed they all felt like they didn’t deserve, considering where their losses came from — the third to last year’s Division I No. 2 seed Catholic-BR
“None of us considered ourselves to be the No. 15 seed going into it. That’s not arrogance, it’s just the way we went into it,” Collins said. “We felt we could compete against anybody.”
And they proved it, knocking out Catholic-BR 1-0 on the road in both teams’ opening match. In the title game, Jesuit held the perennial powerhouse at bay before giving up a successful penalty kick to St. Paul’s senior Justin Savoie in the 71st minute. With stoppage time in regulation fading fast, it appeared the Wolves would hold onto their familiar place on top of the podium.
But current senior Chris Tadros’ game-tying prayer of a shot from 40 yards out found the far post and knotted the match 1-1. After more than 25 minutes of overtime and with penalty kicks looming, then-sophomore Gabe Gordon notched the golden goal to cap an incredible postseason run expected by few outside of Jesuit.
The two teams met in Jesuit’s second game this season, playing to a 0-0 tie. Since, Jesuit hasn’t dropped a single game, entering Saturday’s final with a 22-0-5 record. St. Paul’s is 26-1-4 with that lone loss coming to national powerhouse Cathedral (Los Angeles), who is ninth nationally on MaxPreps.
The Blue Jays entered last year’s title game with a relatively small eight-man senior class. This year, they come to Lafayette with 20, including several that saw significant playing time last season, particularly in the championship victory. Though they handled the final's pressure with relative ease a year ago, after falling in the quarterfinals twice from 2016-17, the Jesuit coach said he does believe last year’s experience will level the playing even more than it already may be.
In the end, a bout between two of the country’s best will come down to the little things: not allowing regulation penalty kick opportunities, staying aware even when the ball is well out of the box and fighting until the LHSAA officials hand over the title plaque.
“You’ve got to limit the number of unforced turnovers and capitalize on any mistake your opponent may make,” Collins said. “Both teams play good defense, and it’ll come down to a lapse in concentration or just taking advantage of an opportunity that comes a player’s way.”
SATURDAY’S LHSAA STATE SOCCER FINALS
Division IV boys: No. 2 Newman vs. No. 5 Northlake Christian
When/where: 4:30 p.m. @ Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex
On the line: Newman enters with the advantage in their 3-1 win the teams’ lone meeting this season, but both teams have won state titles in the last three years. Northlake Christian enters after downing No, 1 seed Episcopal of Acadiana 4-2 on the road in the semis.
Division I boys: No. 1 St. Paul’s vs. No. 2 Jesuit
When/where: 7 p.m. @ Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex
On the line: In a rematch of last year’s title game that the Blue Jays won in upset fashion, Saturday is a chance for them to cement themselves against a perennial state and national power in St. Paul’s who has won five state titles since 2011.