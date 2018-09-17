Large School Super 10
Team Record Previous
1. Warren Easton (3-0) 1
Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 37-34
The Buzz: Lance LeGendre accounted for five TDs as Eagles withstand rally.
Up next: Sept. 27 vs. John Curtis
2. John Curtis (3-0) 2
Last week: Beat Parkview Baptist 21-0
The Buzz: Patriots rush for 327 yards, run regular- season winning streak to 11.
Up next: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Yulman)
3. Edna Karr (3-0) 4
Last week: Beat De La Salle 34-7
The Buzz: Cougars avenge lone 2017 loss, push winning streak to 15 straight.
Up next: Friday vs. Carver (Behrman)
4. John Ehret (2-1) 5
Last week: Beat Destrehan 37-35
The Buzz: Late TD pass from Travis Mumphrey to Jacoby Windmon helps Patriots get past nemesis.
Up next: Friday vs. West Jefferson (Memtsas)
5. Destrehan (2-1) 3
Last week: Lost to Ehret 37-35
The Buzz: Wildcats RB John Emery finished with 118 yards as Cats' recent dominance over Ehret ends.
Up next: Friday at Hahnville
6. Lakeshore (3-0) 6
Last week: Beat Hancock (Miss.) 28-7
The Buzz: Titans go out of state and win 15th consecutive regular-season game.
Up next: Friday at Loranger
7. St. Augustine (3-0) 7
Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 43-36
The Buzz: Late TD pass from Trevon Woodson to Broderick Martin helps Purple Knights escape.
Up next: Saturday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)
8. Rummel (2-1) 8
Last week: Beat Riverside 37-34
The Buzz: Patrick Vanderbook's 45-yard field goal with 9 seconds left helps Raiders avoid upset.
Up next: Friday vs. Teurlings Catholic (Yenni)
9. Holy Cross (3-0) 9
Last week: Beat Chalmette 35-7
The Buzz: Guy Lecompte's Tigers have outscored opponents 118-7 this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Shaw (Gormley)
10. Jesuit (2-1) NR
Last week: Beat Baton Rouge Central 35-19
The Buzz: Robert McMahon rushed for 95 yards and threw for 88 to lead Blue Jays.
Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)
Small School Super 10
1. Country Day (3-0) 2
Last week: Beat Episcopal 48-21
The Buzz: Justin Ibieta threw four TDs and ran for another as Cajuns score 48 points second straight week.
Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles
2. De La Salle (1-2) 1
Last week: Lost to Karr 34-7
The Buzz: Cavaliers get a week off after tough back-to-back slate against ranked 4A, 5A teams
Up next: Sept. 28 vs. Riverside
3. Newman (3-0) 3
Last week: Beat East Jefferson 28-6
The Buzz: Greenies have yet to allow more than one TD this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Berwick
4. St. James (2-1) 4
Last week: Lost to E.D. White 28-27
The Buzz: Sean LeBeouf's 156 yards rushing not enough for Wildcats to stay perfect.
Up next: Friday vs. Wossman
5. St. Charles (2-1) 5
Last week: Beat Wilkinson County (Miss.) 21-6
The Buzz: Comets bounce back from loss to Destrehan, beat Wilkinson County for second straight year.
Up next: Friday at Country Day
6. West St. John (2-1) 6
Last week: Beat Bonnabel 40-20
The Buzz: Class 1A Rams beat 5A Bruins and have outscored past two opponents 66-6.
Up next: Friday at Plaquemine
7. Hannan (3-0) 7
Last week: Beat Pope John Paul II 59-0
The Buzz: Hawks have outscored Jags 87-3 in past two meetings.
Up next: Friday at the Church Academy
8. Riverside (0-3) 10
Last week: Lost to Rummel 37-34
The Buzz: Tough schedule makes record deceiving, as shown by taking Rummel to the wire.
Up next: Sept. 28 at De La Salle
9. KIPP Renaissance (1-2) 8
Last week: Lost to Ascension Catholic 56-26
The Buzz: Bobcats lost to No. 8 team in 1A to fall for second straight week.
Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse
10. St. Martin's (2-1) NR
Last week: Beat Ecole Classique 31-0
The Buzz: Saints shut out Ecole Classique for third straight year, winning by combined score of 119-0
Up next: Friday vs. Ridgewood