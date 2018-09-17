br.countrydayepiscopal.091518
Country Day quarterback Justin Ibieta heads up field on a keeper on Friday night against Episcopal.

 Advocate photo by JOHN OUBRE

Large School Super 10 

Team Record Previous

1. Warren Easton (3-0) 1

Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 37-34

The Buzz: Lance LeGendre accounted for five TDs as Eagles withstand rally.

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. John Curtis

2. John Curtis (3-0) 2

Last week: Beat Parkview Baptist 21-0

The Buzz: Patriots rush for 327 yards, run regular- season winning streak to 11.

Up next: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Yulman)

3. Edna Karr (3-0) 4

Last week: Beat De La Salle 34-7

The Buzz: Cougars avenge lone 2017 loss, push winning streak to 15 straight.

Up next: Friday vs. Carver (Behrman)

4. John Ehret (2-1) 5

Last week: Beat Destrehan 37-35

The Buzz: Late TD pass from Travis Mumphrey to Jacoby Windmon helps Patriots get past nemesis.

Up next: Friday vs. West Jefferson (Memtsas)

5. Destrehan (2-1) 3

Last week: Lost to Ehret 37-35

The Buzz: Wildcats RB John Emery finished with 118 yards as Cats' recent dominance over Ehret ends.

Up next: Friday at Hahnville

6. Lakeshore (3-0) 6

Last week: Beat Hancock (Miss.) 28-7

The Buzz: Titans go out of state and win 15th consecutive regular-season game.

Up next: Friday at Loranger

7. St. Augustine (3-0) 7

Last week: Beat John F. Kennedy 43-36

The Buzz: Late TD pass from Trevon Woodson to Broderick Martin helps Purple Knights escape.

Up next: Saturday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)

8. Rummel (2-1) 8

Last week: Beat Riverside 37-34

The Buzz: Patrick Vanderbook's 45-yard field goal with 9 seconds left helps Raiders avoid upset.

Up next: Friday vs. Teurlings Catholic (Yenni)

9. Holy Cross (3-0) 9

Last week: Beat Chalmette 35-7

The Buzz: Guy Lecompte's Tigers have outscored opponents 118-7 this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Shaw (Gormley)

10. Jesuit (2-1) NR

Last week: Beat Baton Rouge Central 35-19

The Buzz: Robert McMahon rushed for 95 yards and threw for 88 to lead Blue Jays.

Up next: Saturday vs. St. Augustine (Gormley)

Small School Super 10

1. Country Day (3-0) 2

Last week: Beat Episcopal 48-21

The Buzz: Justin Ibieta threw four TDs and ran for another as Cajuns score 48 points second straight week.

Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles

2. De La Salle (1-2) 1

Last week: Lost to Karr 34-7

The Buzz: Cavaliers get a week off after tough back-to-back slate against ranked 4A, 5A teams

Up next: Sept. 28 vs. Riverside

3. Newman (3-0) 3

Last week: Beat East Jefferson 28-6

The Buzz: Greenies have yet to allow more than one TD this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Berwick

4. St. James (2-1) 4

Last week: Lost to E.D. White 28-27

The Buzz: Sean LeBeouf's 156 yards rushing not enough for Wildcats to stay perfect.

Up next: Friday vs. Wossman

5. St. Charles (2-1) 5

Last week: Beat Wilkinson County (Miss.) 21-6

The Buzz: Comets bounce back from loss to Destrehan, beat Wilkinson County for second straight year.

Up next: Friday at Country Day

6. West St. John (2-1) 6

Last week: Beat Bonnabel 40-20

The Buzz: Class 1A Rams beat 5A Bruins and have outscored past two opponents 66-6.

Up next: Friday at Plaquemine

7. Hannan (3-0) 7

Last week: Beat Pope John Paul II 59-0

The Buzz: Hawks have outscored Jags 87-3 in past two meetings.

Up next: Friday at the Church Academy

8. Riverside (0-3) 10

Last week: Lost to Rummel 37-34

The Buzz: Tough schedule makes record deceiving, as shown by taking Rummel to the wire.

Up next: Sept. 28 at De La Salle

9. KIPP Renaissance (1-2) 8

Last week: Lost to Ascension Catholic 56-26

The Buzz: Bobcats lost to No. 8 team in 1A to fall for second straight week.

Up next: Friday at Belle Chasse

10. St. Martin's (2-1) NR

Last week: Beat Ecole Classique 31-0

The Buzz: Saints shut out Ecole Classique for third straight year, winning by combined score of 119-0

Up next: Friday vs. Ridgewood

