Ask Rummel coach Jay Roth to assess the top-ranked and two-time reigning Catholic League football champion from John Curtis, and then step back. Do not forget to brace yourself.
“They’ve been extremely good on both sides of the ball all season,’’ said Roth, an individual not known for sugarcoating his words. “They have an offense that hasn’t been stopped in 17 offensive series (14 touchdowns, three field goals) dating back two games.
“Their defense is a combination of Jesuit’s defensive line, and Holy Cross’ linebackers playing in front of a skillful secondary. So they’re a solid defense. This is probably the best Curtis team we’ve gone up against in the last three years since they’ve been in the League.’’
But, wait, it gets better. Or worse depending on one’s perspective.
So how does a “quiet’’ Rummel team, to use Roth’s terminology, which is undefeated against instate competition and represents a monolith of a program that has won 16 Catholic League championships of its own slay or at least stay with this Curtis Goliath that features dynamic quarterback Collin Guggenheim?
“On offense we can’t be upset with 3, 4, 5 yards for a gain,’’ said Roth. “You can’t look for the home run like we might have done in the past. We may not be that kind of team. We just have to be satisfied with what we get, if you’re getting it, if you can.
“Then it’s always the same thing on defense. You can play good for two downs and the third down will get you. You can play for two series and all of a sudden the third series they have a big play.
“So they’re just capable of more now with Guggenheim of truly being a triple-threat team. And you add him throwing the football, and they’re a quadruple threat team. They can give, pitch, quarterback keep and throw. So they’re the real deal.’’
Curtis (8-0, 4-0 in District 9-5A) enters this District 9-5A championship showdown having won 17 consecutive Catholic League games. The Patriots also carry No. 1 rankings in the Class 5A state poll, in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools and in the LHSAA Division I power ratings used to seed the state playoffs.
By comparison, Rummel (7-1, 4-0) with five consecutive victories seems somewhat pedestrian despite owning a No. 7 Super 10 ranking.
The Raiders do feature UL-Lafayette committed senior quarterback Chandler Fields, Southern California-committed wide receiver Koy Moore, a stout senior running back in Jaelen Sturgis and a defense that has allowed only one touchdown and two field goals in its past four games.
Rummel additionally represents the last legitimate road block separating Curtis from a third consecutive Catholic League crown given the Patriots finish the season against Shaw (2-6, 0-4) next Saturday.
The Raiders coincidentally are the last program to win a Catholic League championship (in 2015) before Curtis’ run, the last to win or share three consecutive Catholic League championships (in 2005-07) and the last to win three straight outright league crowns (in 1999-2001).
Though the series is tied 3-3-0, Curtis has won the past three meetings and is on an offensive tear, having scored 45, 23, 58 and 46 points in its 4-0 league start.
“To be honest, it has been a surprise,’’ Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. “You’ve got to be pleased with the offensive output. We didn’t anticipate that. Anticipate is probably the best word. Going into these games I had no anticipation of that kind of production.
“But we certainly are happy to take it, and again I think the big thing is we’ve got to continue to perform and not become self-satisfied. We have to try to continue to improve from day to day and week to week.’’
As for the challenge presented by the Raiders, Curtis said, “I expect it to be a game that is hard fought and come down to a play in the fourth quarter or a special teams play that can make a difference. They’ve got some big-play guys that can turn the game around on ‘a’ play.
“They certainly have done that through some of their district play, and I know Jay will have them ready to play. We’ve got to hopefully match that in terms of being able to stop the big play and give us an opportunity to make one. But I expect it to be a hard-fought defensive game.’’
Despite an annual emphasis on adding to the program’s record total of 26 state championships, the Patriots additionally take pride in donning ‘The League’ crown.
“In our particular league, where there is a lot of emphasis on winning the district championship, it’s an important factor,’’ Curtis said. “But what you’ve got to guard against is making (winning the district title) the playoff. You have to be able to put a game behind you.
“Regardless of what happens in this (game), the ultimate goal is the playoffs and then trying to make a run in the playoffs to give your team a chance to compete for a championship. I think when I first got into the league and realized what an emphasis was placed on championships, and not just in football, but in a lot of the sports, that was one of the things where we said let’s compete, but not make it ‘the’ goal.
“It’s one of the steps in the process to get you ready for the playoffs. For any team, I think that’s what the goal is, be it in this league or any district, to get into the playoffs and try to make a good showing, and if you have the ability make a run to the championship.
“But I think it’s a two edged sword and you’ve got to be very aware of it or it will get you.’’
The Raiders, however, are primed for the Curtis challenge.
“We’re excited,’’ Roth said. “We’re excited to be in position to play for the Catholic League championship. That’s where we haven’t been the last two years, so we’re excited to be playing a very meaningful football game in Week 9.’’