Jesuit enters the tradition-rich 65th annual CYO Basketball Tournament sporting an undefeated record and unofficial role of favorite to extend its record for most tournament titles to 12.
Coach Chris Jennings does not object to this subjective handicapping of his Blue Jays, although he does point out that fellow unbeaten Slidell, Holy Cross and De La Salle all are capable of winning the 12-team tournament’s new pool play format.
“We’ve had a good start, that’s for sure,’’ Jennings said of a 4-0 team that returns three starters and five others from an 11-player rotation that produced a 23-8 record last season, a runner-up finish in the Catholic League and advance to the Division I playoff quarterfinals.
“We’re obviously playing well. The guys are scoring and defending very well. The best thing we are doing right now is defending in the half court.’’
Jesuit and Slidell (5-0) are the only undefeated teams in the 12-team field, which was reduced from its normal 16-team format when Brother Martin and St. Augustine chose not to participate and by two late withdrawals.
To accommodate the reduced field, four three-team pools have been formed and will tip off play Tuesday and Wednesday at four area gyms. Pool play finishes Thursday to set the stage for Friday’s 6 and 7:30 p.m. semifinals at Jesuit followed by Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game at the Blue Jays gym.
Slidell, John Curtis (2-1) and Shaw (3-1) form Pool A while Jesuit, St. Stanislaus (2-3) and Fontainebleau (0-7) comprise Pool B. De La Salle (2-2), Rummel (0-4) and St. Thomas Aquinas (0-3) make up Pool C with Holy Cross (3-1), Newman (0-0) and St. Paul’s completing Pool D.
First-round games Tuesday at Shaw have Jesuit and St. Stanislaus playing at 6 p.m. followed by Shaw and Curtis at 7:30 p.m.. At De La Salle, the host Cavaliers play Rummel at 6 p.m. followed by Holy Cross and Newman at 7:30.
Slidell, Fontainebleau, St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Paul’s open play Wednesday with Slidell playing Curtis at Jesuit at 6 p.m. followed by Fontainebleau and Jesuit at 7:30. St. Thomas Aquinas and Rummel open a Thursday doubleheader at Holy Cross at 6 p.m. followed by St. Paul’s and Newman at 7:30.
Slidell, Curtis, Rummel, St. Thomas Aquinas and Holy Cross all played on Monday night.
Jesuit is seeking its first CYO team crown since 2009 and with 11 team championships leads 2017 champion De La Salle and St. Aug by one.
St. Paul’s is the reigning CYO champion, having won two of the past three titles. But the Wolves are off to a 2-2 start that includes a 62-34 loss to Jesuit last Tuesday at the Blue Jays gym.
Jesuit has beaten Slidell, 65-53, in a LHSAA Hall of Fame exhibition game played at St. Paul’s in the first week of November.
The Blue Jays return All-Metro guard Elijah Morgan, guard Zach DeBlieux and guard/forward Nick Artigues as senior starters with senior guard Nick Brewster, junior guard Kyle Haupt and 6-foot-7 junior center Myles Gordon rounding out a rotation that expects a boost from senior guards Robert McMahon and Noah Varnado coming out from football.
“We’re obviously doing well,’’ Jennings said. “I think this week will be a really good test of where we are. We’ve got three or four football guys coming in that we have to blend in, and it just kind of takes time to fit everybody in. But this is a very confident group, which is a very good thing.’’
Tuesday, Nov. 27
CYO Tournament
Pool A: Slidell, John Curtis, Shaw.
Pool B: St. Stanislaus, Jesuit, Fontainebleau.
Pool C: De La Salle, St. Thomas Aquinas, Rummel.
Pool D: Holy Cross, Newman, St. Paul’s.
At Shaw
Jesuit vs. St. Stanislaus, 6 p.m.
Shaw vs. John Curtis, 7:30 p.m.
At De La Salle
De La Salle vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Newman, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
At Jesuit
John Curtis vs. Slidell, 6 p.m.
Jesuit vs. Fontainebleau, 7:30 p.m.
At Holy Cross
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Rummel, 6 p.m.
Newman vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
At Jesuit
Slidell vs. Shaw, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau vs. St. Stanislaus, 7:30 p.m.
At Holy Cross
De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. St. Paul’s, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
At Jesuit
Semifinals: Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner, 6 p.m.
Semifinals: Pool C winner vs. Pool D winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
At Jesuit
Pool A third place vs. Pool B third place, 12:45 p.m.
Pool C third place vs. Pool D third place, 2:15 p.m.
Pool A second place vs. Pool B second place, 3:45 p.m.
Pool C second place vs. Pool D second place, 5:15 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.