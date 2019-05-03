The Lakeshore High Titans bid to make school history has drawn one game closer.
The second-seeded Titans easily defeated No. 10 South Terrebonne 10-1 to take game one of its best of three series Friday night in Class 4A state quarterfinal action.
Lakeshore (32-4) will look to secure the school’s first-ever trip to the state baseball tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. South Terrebonne (17-12) must defeat the Titans twice tomorrow in order to advance.
After Lakeshore starting pitcher Chris Olivier got out of runners on second and third jam with one out in the top half of the first inning, the Titans exploded for four runs on two hits in their first at-bat to take control of the game 4-0.
“That was the turning point of the game,” Olivier said. “We were, let’s just say a little too excited early in the game, and it got us in a little trouble early. But, once we got out of that I was pumped. We took that momentum shift into the bottom of the inning and started hitting the ball.”
With one out Jared Hymel and Christian Westcott walked. Senior catcher J.T. Singletary lined an RBI single into left field, scoring Hymel to make it a 1-0 game. Sophomore first baseman Devin Weilbacher followed with an RBI triple. Westcott scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0, and a RBI sacrifice fly by Nicky Maus made it a 4-0 affair.
The Titans pushed across four more runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run single from first baseman Tyler Gegenheimer.
“I just tried to hit the ball where I needed it,” he said. “I was able to do what we needed to help this team win. Now, it’s one more until Sulphur.”
Westcott added an RBI groundout and Jacob Bernard scored on a wild pitch from third base to finish out the scoring for the Titans.
Meanwhile on the mound, Olivier went 5.2 innings, allowing a single run on two hits, striking out six and only walking a batter.
“We stayed focus on what we needed to do after the start we had,” Olivier said. “That’s what this team has done all season long. Now, one more and we get the chance to go to the state tournament for the first time in school history.”
NOTES: Seven Lakeshore seniors, who will be missing the school’s graduation ceremony on Saturday morning, received their diplomas in a ceremony on the field from principal Christian Monson after the game.