Andy Cannizaro has been named Holy Cross' baseball coach, starting June 1, the school announced Friday.

Cannizaro will replace Trey Guillot, who was hired as an interim in late November of last year.

The former Mississippi State head coach resigned his position in 2018, citing "poor decisions," and asked for forgiveness. An ESPN report indicated such decisions involved an extramarital affair with a female staffer, but neither the school nor Cannizaro have verified that report.

"I had a wonderful opportunity at Mississippi State, but unfortunately I made some poor decisions," Cannizaro said in a statement back in 2018. "I hope Mississippi State University and all of the fans and people affected will one day forgive me."

Report: Andy Cannizaro had affair with Mississippi State employee before resigning Former Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro was involved in an extramarital affair with an athletic department employee before the …

Before his stint at Mississippi State, Cannizaro served as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU from 2014-16. Cannizaro was drafted by the New York Yankees in the seventh round of the 2001 MLB draft and appeared in 14 major league games with the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in his career.

He also played for the Triple-A affiliates of the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago White Sox before retiring from the game in 2009. Before joining the staff at LSU, he served as a scout for the Yankees starting shortly after his playing career ended.

The future Holy Cross coach played his college baseball at Tulane from 1998-2001, where he was a two-time All-American, three-time all-Conference USA honoree and four-year starter at shortstop. He led the Green Wave to the program's first College World Series appearance in 2001. Prior to that, he played at St. Paul’s School in Covington.

“My family and I are extremely honored to join the Holy Cross Tiger family,” Cannizaro said in a statement Friday. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to resume my coaching career at this prestigious institution, which has represented excellence in the city of New Orleans for over 169 years. The past year has been a year of tremendous personal growth and reflection, which has completely reinvigorated my love for baseball, coaching young men, and impacting lives."

Cannizaro's father, Gary, is a 1972 Holy Cross graduate.

“Holy Cross School has made a commitment to excellence for over 169 years, and we pride ourselves on being a family that inspires our young men to realize their God-given genius,” said Holy Cross headmaster Sean Martin in a statement. “The Cannizaro family has a rich tradition at Holy Cross School, and we now welcome Andy, Allison, Gabrielle, Pierce, and Knox back into our community.”