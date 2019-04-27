SULPHUR — When you’ve scrapped and clawed your way to the state final two years in a row — the first two times in program history — and you come up short both times to rivals you know as well as the back of your hand, sometimes you have to get creative.
Even when you’ve slayed every giant along the way — four wins by a combined six runs over Catholic League foes Mt. Carmel and John Curtis, an outright, undefeated district title and a berth back to the final — you still look toward something — anything — for a sign of something positive.
So on the eve of the final game of her 16th season coaching Dominican, preparing to play a state title game on Field 16 while starting a sophomore pitcher who wears the same jersey number her daughter once wore — yes, No. 16 — Dawn Benoit had a feeling Saturday might be special.
“It’s always hard to beat a team three times. In all my years I’ve coached, from (recreational) ball to high school, it just doesn’t happen,” she said after her Dominican team downed defending champs John Curtis 5-3 in the Division I softball state title game. “All these girls, they’re all special to me, every single one of them. It’s like being a mother, watching them go off and leave the nest.”
In reality, most of Benoit’s 20-girl roster will return for the pursuit of a repeat title in 2020, but that feeling of watching her girls step into the next phase of their softball lives is more internal than on the surface.
Winning the program’s first state title means they and softball fans around the New Orleans area need to discard the idea that Dominican doesn’t belong in the same breath as their two other district foes who are “always here," the ones who can’t be spoken without the “mighty” modifier.
Doubt had to be erased for Dominican to reach the pinnacle, so it’s only fitting they found themselves in a 3-0 hole before things started to click at Frasch Park.
The Patriots threatened time and time again in the first three innings, leaving six runners on base while Dominican starting pitcher Elise Simon found ways to work out of the jams, but after Rayven Sandras’ leadoff single in the first and Alyssa Ochoa’s hit-by-pitch, leadoff hitter Sierra Sacco sailed a two-run double to left field to put John Curtis on the board.
Then, Gracie Chiasson plated Sacco with her own RBI-double for a 3-0 lead.
“I told our girls all year we couldn’t ever give up, don’t ever give up,” Benoit said. “It was a different approach this year.
“The most important thing was getting them mentally prepared, cause we’re so much sophomores and freshmen.”
Dominican got one on the board in the bottom of the fourth off a Curtis throwing error, but the big charge came in the four-run fifth. With one out and runners on first and second, Grace Reeves connected with a grounder to shortstop. Running to third, Kylie Barre evaded a tag before an off-target throw to first allowed her to take home to cut the deficit to 3-2.
With runners on second and third, sophomore Megan McCartney pounded a two-run double to center to all-the-sudden put her team in front, earning her Most Valuable Player honors after the game.
Seven different Dominican players picked up a base hit — and none more than one — signaling a true team victory for such a young core.
“We just had to trust ourselves, trust our teammates,” McCartney said. “We knew if one person could get on, we had to capitalize on it.
“We’ve been here the past two years, and we just had to prove we could do it. We were playing for all those past players who couldn’t come here.”