Torri Denis already knows things will be a little weird Friday night.
The first-year McMain High School coach will be standing on the visitor's sideline at Behrman Stadium instead of the home one.
He will have to watch "The Rock" — the Edna Karr football team's intimidating entrance onto the field — instead of being a part of it.
And then he'll have to try to figure out a way to slow down his alma mater, a team he spent the past six seasons coaching as an assistant before taking over his new gig.
It's been a while since anyone has been able to slow down Karr.
The Cougars (7-0) and ranked No. 1 in the LSWA Class 4A polls and No. 2 in The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10, are riding a 19-game winning streak.
So Denis and his Mustangs have a tall task ahead of them.
"You have to game plan for every single aspect for them," Denis said. "There is a physical aspect and a mental aspect when you play them."
Denis will have plenty of Karr influence with him. He brought former Karr assistants Barclay Boyd and Carl Singleton to McMain with him. He also hired former Karr players Kerry Taylor, Jerrel Bennett, Darian Hays and Donovan Grayson as assistants.
Denis will get to match wits against Karr's Brice Brown, a guy he worked with for the past six seasons and who he played with in high school.
Denis played quarterback at Karr from 1999-2001. During his senior season, Brown was his right tackle.
It'll be the first time Brown has coached against a team whose head coach is one of his former assistants.
"It'll be different for me coaching against someone I have worked with for so long," Brown said.
Despite the upcoming game, the two have talked this week much like they have done throughout the season.
Brown has been there to give Denis advice along the way as he made the transition from being an assistant to a head coach. And Denis is always willing to listen.
And who can blame him after being a part of Karr's past two Class 4A state championships under Brown.
"I always tell him that he makes it look so effortless," Denis said. "He played a major role in me wanting to move up the coaching chain. It's hard not to want to when you see a head coach like him win a championship and he doesn't even break a sweat."
But Denis has learned that it's not always easy. In addition to the Xs and Os, being a head coach also requires managerial skills.
"Getting buses for the band, making sure the team is getting fed, scheduling practice, everything," Denis said.
In addition, he inherited a McMain program that lacks the tradition of what he left behind in Algiers.
Including this season, McMain has won just 11 total games since the 2015 season.
Karr wins that many games every year.
Denis is hoping to turn McMain into a powerhouse like that.
"People ask me all the time if I want to want to mimic Edna Karr in every aspect," Denis said. "No. I want to pave my own way. But when you have a recipe for success like them, you want to use that recipe. I just want to use my own seasoning on it."