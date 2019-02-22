Rodney Munson Jr. and Donte Mitchell led the way for fourth-seeded Bonnabel in its 83-35 win over No. 29 Hammond in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday night.
The duo combined for more than half of the Bruins’ points, as Munson finished with 28 points and Mitchell added 17 points.
“It was really fun. You’re supposed to have fun out there playing the game you love. We came out here and we put hard work in, and this is what we got,” said Munson, who also had two assists, three rebounds and four steals.
“They defended. They pushed the ball. They made outside shots. They led the team,” Bonnabel coach Glenn Dyer said about Munson and Mitchell. “They’re unselfish too, because they had five or six assists. They just did everything we asked from them.”
The Bruins won even as a bit of team turmoil erupted on the bench at halftime.
Dyer said one player, whom he declined to identify, arrived late to the game, prompting the coach to bench him. The player was upset by the decision, and when a teammate tried to calm him down, the two players began fighting.
Dyer declined to comment further.
The Bruins offense was sparked by their suffocating defense.
Bonnabel forced 13 turnovers and outrebounding Hammond 37-16.
“It limited a good team like this to one shot, and that’s what we did. We gave them one and then we got it and we were able to go get a bunch of easy baskets out of it,” Dyer said.
“They helped us out on the defensive end. We got to give our credit to our big men who got all the rebounds — bench wise, everywhere,” said Mitchell, who added eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.
After only scoring seven points in the first half, Munson turned it on in the third quarter, scoring 14 of his 28 points.
“At halftime, we all got together and we wanted to blow them out, so we could have fun and get everybody on the bench in and watch them have fun, celebrate and go home happy,” Munson said.
The Bruins distanced themselves in the third quarter from the Tornadoes, ending the period up 56-22. They then rotated their bench in the fourth quarter to close out the game.
“We always try to go in four-minute spurts. That first four minutes of the third quarter we really stepped up and played really well,” Dyer said.
Hammond coach Jimmie Butler said the Bruins ability to attack the net and score in transition caused problems for the Tornadoes.
“Their dribble drive was just awesome. It was tough for us to get back in transition to cover them. Their coaches did a great job preparing for this game,” Butler said. “I’m proud of my guys. We got a good young group coming back and we’ll be better next year.”
For Munson and Mitchell, it’s another game down, but they said it’s going to come down to their pregame preparation to help them achieve their goal of winning the state title.
“Hard work at practice. It’s going to pay off at the end,” Munson said.
“We got to stay focused at practice, That’s where it starts off. Practice, practice, practice,” Mitchell said.
With the win, the Bruins will face No. 20 West Jefferson in the regional round Tuesday.
“These kids, it’s all on them," Dyer said. "They want to go further. They want to go on further than any Bonnabel team’s been in a while. Two years ago we were in the final, but guess what, we’re still three games away from that. So, we’re playing one at a time and we’ll see how it goes.”