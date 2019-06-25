Josh Buelle has yet to coach a game at Northshore High, but already has his first power five prospect.
Panthers senior outside linebacker Kershawn Fisher recently announced he has verbally committed to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks are coached by former LSU head coach Les Miles.
“I worked all my life to make it to this moment,” Fisher said of his verbal commitment to the Jayhawks. “What I loved the most about the University of Kansas and Coach Miles is they want to win football games just as much as I want to win football games. I was treated like family when I went up there on my visit.”
The 6-3, 215-pound Fisher is projected to be an outside linebacker once he arrives on campus. A three-star prospect according to the national recruiting website rivals.com, Fisher is rated as the 48th-best player in the state of Louisiana and chose the Jayhawks over 11 other scholarship offers.
As a junior Fisher recorded 70 total tackles (34) solo and had a parish-high 15 quarterback sacks.
“Kansas is getting a football player that can do anything he wants to do on the football field,” Buelle said of his star defender. “He is a tireless worker that is full of energy. Kershawn Fisher is going to be as good as he wants to be on the next level. The sky is the limit. He is so raw and gifted that once he gets into a college conditioning program and find ways to use his talents; it is going to be downright scary to see how good he can be.
“From a schematic point, (Fisher) is capable of being a linebacker or putting his hand in the ground (at defensive end) and rushing the quarterback. He is an extremely gifted athlete.”
Growing up watching LSU play, Fisher said the familiarity with Miles was something that also drew him to the Lawrence campus.
“Coach Miles is a Louisiana guy,” Fisher said. “He and I talked about that a lot. He knows a lot about where I come from. I know Kansas hasn’t won a lot of football games lately, but I’m excited to be part of what (Miles) and his staff are trying to build up there. It’s easy to join schools that win games all the time. I want to be part of something that is pretty much starting from scratch and then enjoy that ride up the ladder of success.
“Now that the commitment is out of the way I get to enjoy my senior year. I am going to continue to try and work hard and want to do better in every aspect of my game compared to my junior season. I motivate myself every day.”
For Buelle, who took over the Northshore program in May, having a power five verbal commitment he believes can only benefit the program.
“When you have that many scouts and recruiters coming through your building that means other kids in your program will start to get looked at and garner some attention,” he said. “There are talented players on this team and in the city of Slidell itself. The stigma is you get better recruited if you are in the Catholic League. In that aspect, having Fisher be a power five verbal commitment and a soon-to-be power five signee shows kids in this city you can stay in this community and still have opportunities for success.”