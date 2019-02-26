ALEXANDRIA — Call it the Cinderella story that almost was. KIPP Booker T. Washington experienced several scoring droughts and could not protect a six-point, second-half lead in its first appearance at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
Sophomore Vici Woods’ double-double of 17 points and 19 rebounds propelled Elton to a 38-34 victory over KIPP in a Class 1A semifinal played at Rapides Parish Coliseum Tuesday night.
Elton, in the girls tourney for the first time since winning the Class 1A state title in 1975, made six straight free throws to break a 28-28 tie and turn back the challenge of KIPP BTW, which was competing in its first year of varsity LHSAA eligibility.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of my girls,” said KIPP BTW coach LaKenya Reed, whose team finished 20-12. “Our goal was to come to the Final Four from day one, and we did that. The silver lining is I have no seniors.”
Whether it was being placed in the spotlight of the semifinals, or playing in an 8,000-seat arena, the Lions struggled at times to find offense. Even though it led 12-10 after the first quarter, KIPP BTW managed just one field goal in the final 9:05 of the first half, and just two made field goals over the final 11:52. It was 1-for-10 from the field in the second quarter, but managed a 15-15 halftime tie.
The second half started much better as Sequira Williams, Imani Rothschild and Alaylia Spears each scored in the first 65 seconds as the Lions took a 21-18 lead. But, it would take them more than six minutes to match that scoring output. When Spears hit a floater in the lane to open the fourth quarter for a 28-26 lead, KIPP BTW wouldn’t score again until Rothschild hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 left and the Lions down, 34-28. She led KIPP with 11 points.
“I think it was our guys were treading new waters,” said Reed. Her team finished 14-for-45 from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc.
Woods carried Elton for much of the second half, scoring seven straight points in one stretch. She then sealed the victory with a fastbreak layup for the final score with 13.4 seconds left.
“Vici Woods, she had quite a game,” said Elton coach Roland Lacomb. “She’s had dozens of double-doubles this season, and many times more rebounds than points.”
Elton, which improved to 29-3, will face defending state champion Delhi, in a 6 p.m. Friday championship game. Delhi upset top-seeded East Iberville, 59-37, in the other Class 1A semifinal Thursday.
For Reed and KIPP BTW, it is time to look toward next season.
“I’m excited, yet disappointed,” said Reed. “but this is part of it. We’ll grow and learn from this.”