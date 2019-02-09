BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Monday, Feb. 11

District 11-2A

Riverside at Country Day, 7 p.m.

M.L. King at Livingston

District 12-2A

South Plaquemines at Newman, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Phoenix at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Runnels, 5 p.m.

Lee Magnet at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 12

District 6-5A

Northshore at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Slidell, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Covington, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

East St. John at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

West Jefferson at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.

Bonnabel at Chalmette, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A

Jesuit at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

John Curtis at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

Shaw at Rummel, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Salmen at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.

District 10-4A

Riverdale at NOMMA, 5 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.

Kennedy at Carver, 6:30 p.m.

 District 10-3A

De La Salle at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Lusher at St. James, 7 p.m.

District 9-2A

Independence at Loranger, 6 p.m.

District 12-2A

Einstein at Fisher, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A Championship Tournament

At Ecole Classique

Game 1: (2) St. Martin’s vs. (7) Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Varnado vs. (6) Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Warren Easton at Karr, 6 p.m.

Helen Cox at Cohen, 6 p.m.

M.L. King at Higgins, 6 p.m.

Holden at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.

Lutheran at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Independence at Loranger, 6 p.m.

Albany at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.

Doyle at Jehovah-Jireh, 6 p.m.

French Settlement at Runnels, 6 p.m.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 13

District 8-5A

Higgins at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Grace King at Ehret, 6 p.m.

District 9-4A

Karr at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A Championship Tournament

At Ecole Classique

Game 3: (1) KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. (8) Ecole Classique, 5 p.m.

Game 4: (4) West St. John vs. (5) Houma Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Carver at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.

John Curtis at Country Day, 6 p.m.

McMain at Crescent City, 6 p.m.

Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Einstein at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 14

District 9-4A

Karr at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A Championship Tournament

At Ecole Classique

Semifinals (Game 5): Game 3 winner, No. 1 KIPP Booker T. Washington or No. 8 Ecole Classique, vs. Game 4 winner, No. 4 West St. John or No. 5 Houma Christian, 5 p.m.

Semifinals (Game 6): Game 1 winner, No. 2 St. Martin’s or No. 7 Covenant, vs. Game 2 winner, No. 3 Varnado or No. 6 Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Non-district

Lusher at Newman, 6 p.m.

Cohen at Livingston, 7 p.m.

South Lafourche at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 15

District 6-5A

St. Paul’s at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.

Slidell at Northshore, 7 p.m.

Mandeville at Covington, 7 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

District 7-5A

H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 7 p.m.

Destrehan at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A

East Jefferson at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Chalmette at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.

Ehret at Higgins, 7:15 p.m.

District 9-5A

Rummel at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Shaw, 7 p.m.

John Curtis at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

District 8-4A

Franklinton at Salmen, 6 p.m.

Lakeshore at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.

District 9-4A

Warren Easton at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.

District 10-3A

Donaldsonville at De La Salle, 7 p.m.

St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 7 p.m.

District 12-2A

Einstein at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.

District 8-1A Championship Tournament

At Ecole Classique

Championship (Game 7): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.

District 9-C

Grand Isle at Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Non-district

Hannan at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Bogalusa at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Pine at Holden, 6 p.m.

Albany at Runnels, 6 p.m.

Family Christin at Doyle, 6 p.m.

McDonogh 35 at Higgins, 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal-Baton Rouge at Lusher, 6:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin at McMain, 7 p.m.

Jesuit at East Iberville, 7 p.m.

Country Day at Lafayette Christian, 7 p.m.

Jewel Sumner at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Livingston

 

Saturday, Feb. 16

Non-district

St. Paul’s at Dunham, 4 p.m.

