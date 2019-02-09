BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
Monday, Feb. 11
District 11-2A
Riverside at Country Day, 7 p.m.
M.L. King at Livingston
District 12-2A
South Plaquemines at Newman, 7 p.m.
Non-district
Phoenix at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Runnels, 5 p.m.
Lee Magnet at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
District 6-5A
Northshore at Ponchatoula, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Slidell, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Covington, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
East St. John at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.
Central Lafourche at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
West Jefferson at Landry-Walker, 6 p.m.
Bonnabel at Chalmette, 7 p.m.
District 9-5A
Jesuit at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
John Curtis at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.
Shaw at Rummel, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Salmen at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Franklinton, 7:30 p.m.
District 10-4A
Riverdale at NOMMA, 5 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Ben Franklin, 6 p.m.
Kennedy at Carver, 6:30 p.m.
District 10-3A
De La Salle at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.
Lusher at St. James, 7 p.m.
District 9-2A
Independence at Loranger, 6 p.m.
District 12-2A
Einstein at Fisher, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A Championship Tournament
At Ecole Classique
Game 1: (2) St. Martin’s vs. (7) Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Game 2: (3) Varnado vs. (6) Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Warren Easton at Karr, 6 p.m.
Helen Cox at Cohen, 6 p.m.
M.L. King at Higgins, 6 p.m.
Holden at Patrick Taylor, 6 p.m.
Lutheran at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Independence at Loranger, 6 p.m.
Albany at Mount Hermon, 6 p.m.
Doyle at Jehovah-Jireh, 6 p.m.
French Settlement at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
District 8-5A
Higgins at East Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Grace King at Ehret, 6 p.m.
District 9-4A
Karr at Warren Easton, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A Championship Tournament
At Ecole Classique
Game 3: (1) KIPP Booker T. Washington vs. (8) Ecole Classique, 5 p.m.
Game 4: (4) West St. John vs. (5) Houma Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Carver at Sophie Wright, 5 p.m.
John Curtis at Country Day, 6 p.m.
McMain at Crescent City, 6 p.m.
Pearl River at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Einstein at Kenner Discovery, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 14
District 9-4A
Karr at Belle Chasse, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A Championship Tournament
At Ecole Classique
Semifinals (Game 5): Game 3 winner, No. 1 KIPP Booker T. Washington or No. 8 Ecole Classique, vs. Game 4 winner, No. 4 West St. John or No. 5 Houma Christian, 5 p.m.
Semifinals (Game 6): Game 1 winner, No. 2 St. Martin’s or No. 7 Covenant, vs. Game 2 winner, No. 3 Varnado or No. 6 Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Non-district
Lusher at Newman, 6 p.m.
Cohen at Livingston, 7 p.m.
South Lafourche at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 15
District 6-5A
St. Paul’s at Fontainebleau, 7:15 p.m.
Slidell at Northshore, 7 p.m.
Mandeville at Covington, 7 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Hammond, 7:30 p.m.
District 7-5A
H.L. Bourgeois at Hahnville, 7 p.m.
Destrehan at Terrebonne, 7 p.m.
Thibodaux at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.
District 8-5A
East Jefferson at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Chalmette at Landry-Walker, 7 p.m.
Ehret at Higgins, 7:15 p.m.
District 9-5A
Rummel at St. Augustine, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Shaw, 7 p.m.
John Curtis at Brother Martin, 7 p.m.
District 8-4A
Franklinton at Salmen, 6 p.m.
Lakeshore at Pearl River, 7:30 p.m.
District 9-4A
Warren Easton at Helen Cox, 7 p.m.
District 10-3A
Donaldsonville at De La Salle, 7 p.m.
St. James at St. Charles Catholic, 7 p.m.
District 12-2A
Einstein at South Plaquemines, 6 p.m.
District 8-1A Championship Tournament
At Ecole Classique
Championship (Game 7): Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m.
District 9-C
Grand Isle at Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
Non-district
Hannan at Northlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Bogalusa at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Pine at Holden, 6 p.m.
Albany at Runnels, 6 p.m.
Family Christin at Doyle, 6 p.m.
McDonogh 35 at Higgins, 6:30 p.m.
Episcopal-Baton Rouge at Lusher, 6:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin at McMain, 7 p.m.
Jesuit at East Iberville, 7 p.m.
Country Day at Lafayette Christian, 7 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Livingston
Saturday, Feb. 16
Non-district
St. Paul’s at Dunham, 4 p.m.