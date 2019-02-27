ALEXANDRIA--The rim was still 10 feet off the ground and the court 84 feet long, but Wednesday afternoon’s stage was much, much bigger than any the Country Day girls basketball team had stood on for quite some time.
Making their first appearance in the state semifinals since 2009, the Cajuns, with their young, shallow roster and newly-tooled coaching staff, spoke earlier this week about how they wouldn’t simply settle for their spot as one of the final four teams left in Division III. They wanted more.
A team nearly filled with two-sport stars who won a state volleyball title in November, making it nine in 10 years for Country Day, knew the thrill of a championship victory, and they didn’t want to have to wait for next fall. But being the heavy favorite, versus the upstart-underdogs, don’t come with the same pressures and nerves.
And when you fall behind 15-0, commit nine first-quarter turnovers and don’t score a single point till five minutes have passed, it’s a hard hole to dig out of without having been there before.
“There’s motivation to come back, now that they’ve been here,” said Country Day coach Jacqueline Rosenblat. “They know what it feels like.”
“I’m so proud of these girls this season. They worked so hard, and we fought as hard as we could tonight and had the same five on the court for a majority of the night. I couldn’t have asked for more from them.”
When the dust cleared, the Cajuns fell 70-39 to top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas (19-10), a team with a roster more than twice Country Day’s size. The Falcons’ depth and hustle, combined with the memories of an upset loss to eventual champs St. Katharine Drexel in the semis a year ago, fueled the engine that proved too much for the Cajuns.
As she did so much of this season, junior Kaci Chairs carried a heavy load for Country Day (17-9), scoring a game-high 31 points off a 10-for-34 shooting performance from the field and 11-of-19 from the free throw line. She added 10 boards to finish the season with a double-double. Chairs notched all five of her team’s first-quarter points and 12 of their 14 in the first half.
With that responsibility brought a heavy double-team from the Falcons early, and too often the Cajuns threw the ball away trying to find her, finishing with 24 turnovers. With the Falcons working best in transition, those additional opportunities only fed the momentum that turned heavily in St. Thomas Aquinas’ favor early.
The Cajuns inched closer during the early half of the second quarter, scoring six of the first nine points of the period to cut the deficit to 16, but the Falcons finished the half on an 11-3 tear to squash any hopes of a comeback.
St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Jaylyn James led the Falcons with 26 points to go with eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Jade Brumfield followed with 15 points and eight boards, and Lily Maggio dished in 12. The top-seeded Falcons will face No. 2 Northlake Christian in Saturday’s Division III title game at 10 a.m. in the Rapides Coliseum.