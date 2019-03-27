First-year Lakeshore baseball coach Steve Ceravolo couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the 2019 season for the Titans.
Making its case for the hottest team in the greater New Orleans area, the Titans extended its winning streak to a school-record 16 games after an 8-4 win over Salmen Thursday night on the road. The win for Lakeshore also snaps a six-game losing streak to its 8-4A rival.
Ranked No. 2 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, the Titans took a 1-0 in the second inning. After Nicky Maus singled and stole second base to lead off the inning, third baseman Chris Olivier’s two-out single put Lakeshore on the board.
After Salmen answered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the second, Devin Weilbacher’s RBI triple gave the Titans the lead back in the third inning at 2-1.
Lakeshore broke the game open in the fourth inning, pushing across six runs on only two hits. Norris McClure led off the inning being hit by a pitch and Tyler Gegenheimer reached on an error. Olivier drove in his second run of the game with a single and Bernard reached on an error to load the bases again.
Finishing 3 for 3 on the night, Olivier also came in to relieve left-hander Colby Parker in the sixth inning on the mound. He allowed one run in two innings of work, striking out four.
Jared Hymel drove in a run after being hit by a pitch, shortstop Christian Westcott followed with an RBI sacrifice fly and catcher J.T. Singletary followed with a two-run double. Weilbacher followed reaching on an error, allowing another run to score to make it 8-1.
Very interesting interview with @LHSTitansBSBALL players Chris Olivier and @DevinW1336. They were honest and I appreciate that. Is there a hotter team in 4a right now than the Titans? pic.twitter.com/vRYUaIm7ld— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 29, 2019
“You can look back at the work we did this summer as a big reason for our success right now,” Weilbacher said. “Our approach from day one has been to make this about the team and not play selfish baseball. We have each other’s backs.”
Olivier said the difference from the 2018 Titans to this year’s squad is night-and-day.
“Honestly, looking back on it, last season was just a rugged season,” he said. “The worst thing about (2018) was that we never had each other’s backs. That changed this season. Last year we always blamed each other when bad things happened. This year we realize if we come together and play together that we are never out of a game no matter what it says on the scoreboard.”
Parker picked up the win on the hill for Lakeshore. Throwing five innings of five-hit ball, he allowed two earned runs, struck out two and walked only one.
Joey Smith was the losing pitcher for Salmen.
Moving to 18-3 and 2-0 in 8-4A, Lakeshore returns to action Saturd
ay at home against Pearl River while Salmen (10-8, 1-1) travels to Franklinton on Saturday.