This time, it wasn't close.
After five straight seasons of games decided by single digits, John Curtis had its way with St. Augustine on Saturday night.
Led by quarterback Collin Guggenheim and running back Corey Wren, the top-ranked Patriots lit up the Yulman Stadium scoreboard and turned what was supposed to be a showdown between teams ranked in The New Orleans Advocate's Lareg School Super 10 into a 58-22 rout.
"Our offense is really rolling," Guggenheim said. "We are clicking. I think this is the first complete game we have played."
Curtis, ranked No. 1 in both The New Orleans Advocate's Large School Super 10 and the LSWA Class 5A poll, improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in District 9-5A. No. 10 St. Aug (4-3, 1-3) fell to Curtis for the fourth straight year.
It was the 16th consecutive Catholic League victory for the Patriots, who racked up 385 yards on the ground and scored on all nine possessions.
"You've got to be pleased anytime you put that many points up," said Patriots coach J.T. Curtis. "I thought we threw the ball well, caught it well and the running game was on tonight."
Guggenheim ran the show early, leading the Patriots to scores on all five first-half possessions. He finished the night with 110 rushing yards on five carries and completed 7 of 9 passes for 84 yards.
The junior accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in the first two quarters to help his team to a 30-7 lead.
He threw a 1-yard pass to Joel Taylor on the opening possession and scored on runs of 43 yards and 7 yards. Guggenheim finished the first half with 110 rushing yards.
Wren scored the Patriots other touchdown in the half on a 59-yard run. Wren also had a 63-yard touchdown and finished with 147 yards on just eight carries.
"It was really an offensive night tonight," said Wren. "We didn't practice very well, so we wanted to come out and make a statement."
St. Aug's Trevon Woodson completed all 12 of his pass attempts for 100 yards including a touchdown to Josh White, before being replaced in the fourth with the game out of hand. Mahmood Bailey's 13-yard run was the only first-half touchdown for St. Aug, which honored its 1978 state championship team at halftime. Backup quarterback Kendall Sampson scored the other touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Curtis now leads the all-time series against St. Aug 10-2. The 58 points were the most points the Patriots had ever scored against the Purple Knights, easily eclipsing the 35 points scored in 1999.
St. Aug's only two wins in the series came in 2013, former LSU star Leonard Fournette's senior year, and 2014. But the 2015, 2016 and 2017 games were all fairly close. Not this time though.
"Obviously John Curtis is the better team," said first-year St. Aug coach Nathaniel Jones. "We have to be able to play more physical on defense and we have to be able to execute on offense. Our hats off to them. That's a championship caliber team. If that's where we want to get, we have to get better and get better quick."
Curtis looks to extend its Catholic League winning streak to 17 when it plays Holy Cross.
St. Aug plays a non-district game against Thibodaux.