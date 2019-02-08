BOSSIER CITY — Brother Martin was off to an early lead, but it was Holy Cross who finished on top of Division I with 188½ points after Day 1 of the LHSAA state wrestling tournament.
“I don’t think it ever really goes how you expect,” Holy Cross’ coach Nick Michael said. “There’s going to be some good and some bad. We were riding high this morning, and I thought we didn’t have a particularly good quarterfinals, but we’re coming back in the consolation and going strong.”
The Tigers advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals and passed Brother Martin by winning 15 consolation matches and losing just one.
Michael stressed that the state tournament is won as a team, not by individuals.
“Nobody wins with 14 state champions. There are a lot of years where the team only has one or two (champions) and a lot of third place guys and others that come through. It’s just important for those guys to remember that while losing may not be what they want, it’s the team aspect of it. You got to come back and get the next best thing and third is the next best thing.”
Brother Martin was second with 180 points and led all Division I schools with 12 wrestlers advancing to the semifinals.
The defending champs led most of the day, until the Tigers took the lead late in consolations.
“It’s tough to sit back and watch teams creep up on you after you put 12 in the semifinals," Brother Martin coach Robbie Dauterive said. I don’t know if we’ll have the lead after tonight, but I think we’re looking good for tomorrow, and that’s what’s important.”
Catholic of Baton Rouge sits in third with 141 points, while Jesuit is fourth with 126½.
The top of Division II is poised to be a rematch from last year between Parkway and Teurlings Catholic.
Defending champion Parkway leads the division with 164½ points. The Bossier City school will have 12 wrestlers in the semifinals, tying Brother Martin for the tournament lead.
Looking to reclaim the throne is Teurlings Catholic which is second with 149 points.
The Rebels placed six in the semifinals.
Rounding out the top five are North Desoto in third with 135 points, Live Oak in fourth with 118 points and Rummel in fifth with 109.5 points.
Division III is wide-open and could come down to the wire between three teams.
Basile powered its way to first, scoring 136½ points and placing 11 in the semifinals.
The Bearcats are threatening St. Louis, last year’s state champion, who occupy second place with 122 points and nine wrestlers in the semifinals.
Brusly also poses a challenge in third with 106 points and seven in the semifinals.
Semifinals action will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Century Link Center.