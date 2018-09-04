NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)

DISTRICT 6-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Covington                     1-0              0-0             19      13

Fontainebleau               0-1              0-0             35     63

Hammond                     0-1              0-0             7        20

Mandeville                     0-1              0-0             17      46

Northshore                    0-1              0-0             7        28

Ponchatoula                  0-1              0-0             27     49

Slidell                            0-1              0-0             15      41

St. Paul’s                       0-1              0-0             30     33

DISTRICT 7-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Destrehan                      1-0              0-0             41      15

Hahnville                       1-0              0-0             45     0

Central Lafourche           1-0              0-0             50     21

Terrebonne                    1-0              0-0             29     7

Thibodaux                     1-0              0-0             14      10

H.L. Bourgeois               0-1              0-0             6       9

East St. John                 0-1              0-0             20     42

DISTRICT 8-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Bonnabel                       1-0              0-0             52     28    

Chalmette                      0-1              0-0             7        14

East Jefferson                0-1              0-0             8       39

John Ehret                     0-1              0-0             20     44

Higgins                         0-1              0-0             0       59

Grace King                    0-1              0-0             12      42

Landry-Walker               0-1              0-0             18      42

West Jefferson               0-1              0-0             0       45

DISTRICT 9-5A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

John Curtis                   1-0              0-0             42     18

Holy Cross                    1-0              0-0             59     0

Brother Martin               1-0              0-0             35     14

Rummel                        1-0              0-0             34     6

St. Augustine                1-0              0-0             27     6

Jesuit                           0-1              0-0             14      27

Shaw                           0-1              0-0             13      42

DISTRICT 8-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Lakeshore                     1-0              0-0             63     35

Pearl River                    1-0              0-0             55      16

Franklinton                    0-1              0-0             13      19

Salmen                         0-1              0-0             6       33

DISTRICT 9-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Belle Chasse                  1-0              0-0             40     6

Helen Cox                     1-0              0-0             39     8

Warren Easton               1-0              0-0             27     14

Karr                              1-0              0-0             33     30

McMain                          0-1              0-0             7        34

DISTRICT 10-4A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Riverdale                       1-0              0-0             42     12

Carver                           0-1              0-0             19      20

John F. Kennedy             0-1              0-0             0       36

McDonogh 35                 0-1              0-0             6       27

*Ben Franklin                 1-0              0-0             12      0

DISTRICT 7-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Albany                           1-0              0-0             13      6

Bogalusa                        1-0              0-0             23     0

Hannan                          1-0              0-0             36     12

Jewel Sumner                 1-0              0-0             7        6

Loranger                        0-1              0-0             6       27

DISTRICT 9-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Thomas Jefferson          1-0              0-0             22     15

KIPP Renaissance          1-0              0-0             37     0

Sophie Wright               1-0              0-0             18      12

Cohen                          0-1              0-0             16      55

Abramson-Sci               0-1              0-0             21      22

DISTRICT 10-3A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

De La Salle                   1-0              0-0             33     0

St. Charles Catholic       1-0              0-0             14      7

St. James                     1-0              0-0             43     0

Donaldsonville              0-1              0-0             8       14

Haynes                        0-1              0-0             15      22

Lusher                         0-1              0-0             28     52

DISTRICT 8-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Pope John Paul II          1-0              0-0             31      0

Springfield                    1-0              0-0             56     27

Amite                           0-1              0-0             23     24

Independence               0-1              0-0             12      36

Northlake Christian        0-1              0-0             0       23

St. Helena                     0-1              0-0             6       7

DISTRICT 9-2A

Team                            W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Country Day                  1-0              0-0             24     23

Newman                        1-0              0-0             34     7

Fisher                            0-1              0-0             0       41

Riverside                       0-1              0-0             13      42

South Plaquemines         0-1              0-0             6       40

DISTRICT 8-1A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Covenant Christian                 1-0              0-0             41      0

Houma Christian                     1-0              0-0             40     20

St. Martin’s                             0-1              0-0             0       12

Varnado                                 0-1              0-0             6       13

West St. John                         0-1              0-0             0       43

*Ecole Classique                     0-0             0-0             0       0

*KIPP B.T. Washington            0-1              0-0             12      18

*Ridgewood                           0-1              0-0             0       59

