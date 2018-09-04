NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)
DISTRICT 6-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covington 1-0 0-0 19 13
Fontainebleau 0-1 0-0 35 63
Hammond 0-1 0-0 7 20
Mandeville 0-1 0-0 17 46
Northshore 0-1 0-0 7 28
Ponchatoula 0-1 0-0 27 49
Slidell 0-1 0-0 15 41
St. Paul’s 0-1 0-0 30 33
DISTRICT 7-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Destrehan 1-0 0-0 41 15
Hahnville 1-0 0-0 45 0
Central Lafourche 1-0 0-0 50 21
Terrebonne 1-0 0-0 29 7
Thibodaux 1-0 0-0 14 10
H.L. Bourgeois 0-1 0-0 6 9
East St. John 0-1 0-0 20 42
DISTRICT 8-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Bonnabel 1-0 0-0 52 28
Chalmette 0-1 0-0 7 14
East Jefferson 0-1 0-0 8 39
John Ehret 0-1 0-0 20 44
Higgins 0-1 0-0 0 59
Grace King 0-1 0-0 12 42
Landry-Walker 0-1 0-0 18 42
West Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0 45
DISTRICT 9-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Curtis 1-0 0-0 42 18
Holy Cross 1-0 0-0 59 0
Brother Martin 1-0 0-0 35 14
Rummel 1-0 0-0 34 6
St. Augustine 1-0 0-0 27 6
Jesuit 0-1 0-0 14 27
Shaw 0-1 0-0 13 42
DISTRICT 8-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Lakeshore 1-0 0-0 63 35
Pearl River 1-0 0-0 55 16
Franklinton 0-1 0-0 13 19
Salmen 0-1 0-0 6 33
DISTRICT 9-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Belle Chasse 1-0 0-0 40 6
Helen Cox 1-0 0-0 39 8
Warren Easton 1-0 0-0 27 14
Karr 1-0 0-0 33 30
McMain 0-1 0-0 7 34
DISTRICT 10-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Riverdale 1-0 0-0 42 12
Carver 0-1 0-0 19 20
John F. Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0 36
McDonogh 35 0-1 0-0 6 27
*Ben Franklin 1-0 0-0 12 0
DISTRICT 7-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Albany 1-0 0-0 13 6
Bogalusa 1-0 0-0 23 0
Hannan 1-0 0-0 36 12
Jewel Sumner 1-0 0-0 7 6
Loranger 0-1 0-0 6 27
DISTRICT 9-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Thomas Jefferson 1-0 0-0 22 15
KIPP Renaissance 1-0 0-0 37 0
Sophie Wright 1-0 0-0 18 12
Cohen 0-1 0-0 16 55
Abramson-Sci 0-1 0-0 21 22
DISTRICT 10-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
De La Salle 1-0 0-0 33 0
St. Charles Catholic 1-0 0-0 14 7
St. James 1-0 0-0 43 0
Donaldsonville 0-1 0-0 8 14
Haynes 0-1 0-0 15 22
Lusher 0-1 0-0 28 52
DISTRICT 8-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Pope John Paul II 1-0 0-0 31 0
Springfield 1-0 0-0 56 27
Amite 0-1 0-0 23 24
Independence 0-1 0-0 12 36
Northlake Christian 0-1 0-0 0 23
St. Helena 0-1 0-0 6 7
DISTRICT 9-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Country Day 1-0 0-0 24 23
Newman 1-0 0-0 34 7
Fisher 0-1 0-0 0 41
Riverside 0-1 0-0 13 42
South Plaquemines 0-1 0-0 6 40
DISTRICT 8-1A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covenant Christian 1-0 0-0 41 0
Houma Christian 1-0 0-0 40 20
St. Martin’s 0-1 0-0 0 12
Varnado 0-1 0-0 6 13
West St. John 0-1 0-0 0 43
*Ecole Classique 0-0 0-0 0 0
*KIPP B.T. Washington 0-1 0-0 12 18
*Ridgewood 0-1 0-0 0 59