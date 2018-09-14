Landry-Walker relished the idea of being a spoiler and wasted little time attempted to give the No. 2 team in 4A its first loss of the season.
The Chargin' Bucs came within one score of making that a reality.
Warren Easton withstood a ferocious comeback to remain undefeated following a 37-34 victory over Landry-Walker.
Landry-Walker (0-3) drove down late in the game and cut its deficit to three when Ja'Quan Dorsey passed to Dwan Griffin in the back of the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Warren Easton (3-0) recovered the ensuing onside kick, but it was not without a dramatic ending that had fans on the edge of their seats.
“Our kids showed a lot out there tonight,” Landry-Walker coach Emmanuel Powell said. “The kids realized that they had enough to finish and gave it their all. We now know we can play with anyone and had we applied that from the beginning, this would be a different ball game.”
Warren Easton hit the gas on offense early and looked to be on the verge of a blowout runaway victory. Dewitt Johnson led all rushers with 121 yards, giving the Eagles big play after big play.
That all changed at the start of the fourth quarter, when Dorsey plowed in from a yard out to cut the lead to 37-20. Defensively, the Chargin' Bucs would return a fumble on the next possession 51 yards for a touchdown and make it 37-26.
“We have to stop all the unnecessary mistakes and antics on the field,” Warren Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. “I was not worried that we would finish, but it was way too close for comfort.”
The Eagles showed early just why they are one of the top teams in the state. They produced 29 unanswered points to head into halftime with 29-12 lead.
Jewell Holmes caught a 7-yard touchdown strike from Lance Legendre to extend lead to 37-12. Legendre finished his night with 131 yards passing and another 67 yards rushing while accounting for five total touchdowns.
Legendre rushed in from 9 yards out to get the Eagles on the board with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. He would find in favorite receiver Kenntrel Boyd on consecutive touchdown passes of 29 and 14 yards to take a 23-12 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
Then Casey Cain found himself on the receiving end of a 3-yard pass from Legendre, his third of the half, putting the Eagles up comfortably.
For Landry-Walker, Dorsey hit Dwan Griffin on a slant pattern that went for 66 yards and a touchdown just three plays into the game. The Chargin' Bucs defense then contributed, returning a fumble 66 yards down to the Eagles’ 15-yard line. That led to Dorsey's 6-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 12-0.