Are we seeing a change of the guard on the Division IV volleyball scene?
The Archbishop Hannan Hawks sure hope so.
Hannan defeated four-time defending state champion Pope John Paul II in three games Monday night at home, 25-10, 25-8 and 25-6, in a match between the two premier volleyball programs in St. Tammany Parish.
Moving to 30-5 on the season, the Hawks were led by LSU commitment Allee Morris, who had 21 kills. Mikayla Boyer, a verbal commitment to Spring Hill College, finished with 10 kills and 14 digs.
“This has been a long hard process,” Morris said. “This team has worked so hard for years and you are starting to see out on the court how far we have come. It’s a great feeling when the hard work really starts to pay off.
“We’ve had to overcome so many obstacles throughout our career, especially these seniors. We lost players and we lost Mikayla to an injury last year. To be fully loaded as a team and more importantly fully healthy, it is just really fun to be playing volleyball on the court right now. We aren’t there yet, but I like how we are progressing. You of course want to be playing your best volleyball come the postseason and we are now less than a week away from the bracket coming out and starting the state playoffs.”
Pope John Paul II, who fell to 19-8 on the year, was led by Kendall Battistella’s 21 digs and six assists. Morgan Faciane had three kills. The Jaguars have been decimated by injuries this season, as they are down three starters in Rachel Hartman, Ansley Tullis and Karli Bayhi.
Hannan wasted no time jumping out on top of their rival, bursting out to an 8-0 advantage and holding a lead as big as 13-2 early on as they took the 1-0 advantage.
The quick start continued into game two as Hannan started 7-1 and the lead ballooned to as much as 14-3 on its way to the commanding 2-0 lead in the match. A 14-3 start in game three was all the Hawks needed to complete the sweep.
A match featuring some of the best volleyball players in the greater New Orleans area, Hannan has seen the Jaguars end their season multiple times, including last season in the state semifinals and the state championship match in 2016.
Concluding the regular season this week, Hannan remains at home Tuesday to take on St. Thomas Aquinas, while the Jaguars will also stay at home to take on Northlake Christian.
NOTES: The game served as the “Pink Out Cancer” match, as both squads work pink uniforms.