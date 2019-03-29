Connor Jarrat scattered six hits and second baseman Seth Dardar hit a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to seal Jesuit's 6-2 nondistrict victory against Warren Easton on Friday at Wesley Barrow Stadium.
Jarrat (3-1), a junior, struck out 11 and walked none. He was cruising along with a 3-0 lead when Dardar tripled to right field with two outs and a full count, scoring Parker Serio, Chris Favaloro and Gannon Hyer. That gave the Blue Jays (21-6), who lead District 9-5A, an insurmountable 6-0 lead in a game that was close until the late innings.
“There were two outs, and I know I needed to bring in those runs, make the lead bigger,” Dardar said. “I just went with the pitch (to the opposite field).”
The hit proved to be big when Easton (12-8) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Shortstop Terrell Williams led off with a single to left and starting pitcher Nyan Hayes followed with a double to left, plating the Eagles' first run. One out later, first baseman Antoine Hawkins singled to left, scoring Hayes.
“That bases-loaded triple really decided the game,” said Easton coach Bernard Dyer, whose team leads District 8-5A with a 2-0 record. “We came back after that. We battled with them. It was close for much of the game.”
The score was tied 0-0 entering the fifth inning when Dyer replaced Hayes, a right-hander, with left-hander Jalen Rainey, who started the game in center field. With two out and runners on first and second, Blue Jays first baseman Will Hellmers singled to right field. Mark Dougherty scored on the hit, and center fielder Will Moran scored on a runner's interference for a 2-0 lead. Left fielder Brian Valigosky followed with a single, scoring Hellmers.
“I took (Hayes) out because at this level, we don't want our pitchers going the whole seven innnings,” Dyer said. “And, this was a non-district game.”
Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said he and his staff had concerns going into the game, also.
“You're always concerned about a non-district game in the middle of district (play),” said Goodlett, whose team is 4-0 in 9-5A. “We were on top of them. We had a great practice Thursday.
“I thought Connor did a great job hitting the (strike) zone early and letting his defense play behind him. And, when we got around the fifth inning, we started coming around with some key hits. We did a good job of getting on base and letting the guy behind you do the job and don't try to do too much.”