New Orleans Area

High School Baseball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, March 17; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Paul’s                                 12-3            0-0

Slidell                                      11-6            0-0

Mandeville                               10-2            0-0

Covington                                8-6             0-0

Ponchatoula                             8-8             0-0

Northshore                              7-8             0-0

Fontainebleau                         4-10            0-0

Hammond                              3-11            0-0

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               13-5            0-0

Destrehan                                9-7             0-0

East St. John                           7-8             0-0

Terrebonne                              6-7             0-0

Central Lafourche                     4-9             0-0

H.L. Bourgeois                         3-7              0-0

Hahnville                                3-13            0-0

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Higgins                                   4-5-1           0-0

West Jefferson                        3-1              0-0

Bonnabel                                3-6             0-0

Ehret                                     3-9              0-0

Chalmette                              3-12            0-0

Grace King                             2-3             0-0

East Jefferson                        2-7              0-0

Landry-Walker                       0-3             0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                     Overall     Dist.

Brother Martin                        14-2            0-0

Rummel                                 13-4            0-0

Jesuit                                    11-5             0-0

St. Augustine                          8-5              0-0

Shaw                                      8-6             0-0

Holy Cross                              7-9              0-0

John Curtis                             6-8              0-0

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               13-3            0-0

Pearl River                              12-2            0-0

Salmen                                    8-6             0-0

Franklinton                              7-8              0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         8-5              0-0

Karr                                        4-6-1          0-0

Belle Chasse                            4-7              0-0

Helen Cox                                2-4             0-0

McMain                                    0-3             0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverdale                                 6-6             1-0

Carver                                     5-2             1-0

Ben Franklin                            2-6             0-0

NOMMA                                   0-4             0-1

McDonogh 35                           0-5             0-1

*Kennedy                                0-0             0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Albany                                    9-7            0-0

Loranger                                 9-8            0-0

Hannan                                   6-7            0-0

Jewel Sumner                          5-6            0-0

Bogalusa                                 3-2            0-0

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thomas Jefferson                    4-6             0-0

KIPP Renaissance                    3-1              0-0

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Charles Catholic                 11-4            0-0

Donaldsonville                         7-3              0-0

De La Salle                              7-4              0-0

Lusher                                    5-2              0-0

St. James                                5-8              0-0

Haynes                                    2-7              0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  7-5              0-0

Pine                                       7-7              0-0

Amite                                     1-3              0-0

Pope John Paul II                    1-9              0-0

Independence                         1-9-1           0-0

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Riverside                                 6-7              0-0

Patrick Taylor                           4-4             0-0

Country Day                            2-1              0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Fisher                                      5-1             0-0

South Plaquemines                   4-8             0-0

Newman                                 5-13            0-0

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Covenant Christian                  11-1           0-0

St. Martin’s                              4-6            0-0

Ecole Classique                        3-1            0-0

Varnado                                  2-6            0-0

KIPP B.T. Washington               1-2            0-0

Houma Christian                     1-12           0-0

West St. John                         0-5             0-0

*Ridgewood                            0-2             0-0

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Mount Hermon                         8-2             0-0

Holden                                    5-4              0-0

Maurepas                                4-7              0-0

Runnels                                  1-5              0-0

Crescent City                           0-1              0-0

Kenner Discovery                     0-3             0-0

 

