New Orleans Area
High School Baseball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, March 17; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Paul’s 12-3 0-0
Slidell 11-6 0-0
Mandeville 10-2 0-0
Covington 8-6 0-0
Ponchatoula 8-8 0-0
Northshore 7-8 0-0
Fontainebleau 4-10 0-0
Hammond 3-11 0-0
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 13-5 0-0
Destrehan 9-7 0-0
East St. John 7-8 0-0
Terrebonne 6-7 0-0
Central Lafourche 4-9 0-0
H.L. Bourgeois 3-7 0-0
Hahnville 3-13 0-0
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Higgins 4-5-1 0-0
West Jefferson 3-1 0-0
Bonnabel 3-6 0-0
Ehret 3-9 0-0
Chalmette 3-12 0-0
Grace King 2-3 0-0
East Jefferson 2-7 0-0
Landry-Walker 0-3 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Brother Martin 14-2 0-0
Rummel 13-4 0-0
Jesuit 11-5 0-0
St. Augustine 8-5 0-0
Shaw 8-6 0-0
Holy Cross 7-9 0-0
John Curtis 6-8 0-0
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 13-3 0-0
Pearl River 12-2 0-0
Salmen 8-6 0-0
Franklinton 7-8 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 8-5 0-0
Karr 4-6-1 0-0
Belle Chasse 4-7 0-0
Helen Cox 2-4 0-0
McMain 0-3 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverdale 6-6 1-0
Carver 5-2 1-0
Ben Franklin 2-6 0-0
NOMMA 0-4 0-1
McDonogh 35 0-5 0-1
*Kennedy 0-0 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Albany 9-7 0-0
Loranger 9-8 0-0
Hannan 6-7 0-0
Jewel Sumner 5-6 0-0
Bogalusa 3-2 0-0
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Thomas Jefferson 4-6 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 3-1 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Charles Catholic 11-4 0-0
Donaldsonville 7-3 0-0
De La Salle 7-4 0-0
Lusher 5-2 0-0
St. James 5-8 0-0
Haynes 2-7 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 7-5 0-0
Pine 7-7 0-0
Amite 1-3 0-0
Pope John Paul II 1-9 0-0
Independence 1-9-1 0-0
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Riverside 6-7 0-0
Patrick Taylor 4-4 0-0
Country Day 2-1 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Fisher 5-1 0-0
South Plaquemines 4-8 0-0
Newman 5-13 0-0
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
Covenant Christian 11-1 0-0
St. Martin’s 4-6 0-0
Ecole Classique 3-1 0-0
Varnado 2-6 0-0
KIPP B.T. Washington 1-2 0-0
Houma Christian 1-12 0-0
West St. John 0-5 0-0
*Ridgewood 0-2 0-0
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Mount Hermon 8-2 0-0
Holden 5-4 0-0
Maurepas 4-7 0-0
Runnels 1-5 0-0
Crescent City 0-1 0-0
Kenner Discovery 0-3 0-0