In just his first year at the helm, Steve Ceravalo took the Lakeshore High School baseball team further than its ever been.
The season with a 33-5 record, an 8-1 run through District 8-4A, the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A playoffs and an undefeated postseason run to the program’s first state semifinals will go down in Titans history, even if it didn’t end with a championship ring.
Despite the team’s 8-3 loss to No. 3 Breaux Bridge in the semifinals last month in Sulphur, Ceravalo was named the Class 4A Baseball Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, headlining the list of local honorees.
Along with the coach, three of his players earned All-State first team honors as well. Starting pitcher Chris Olivier earned his spot with a 7-3 record on the mound this season, while teammates senior catcher JT Singletary and junior infielder Christian Westcott lit up the batters’ box this spring with .435 and .474 batting averages.
Pearl River junior Caleb Dreux was also named to the first team after leading his team to a decisive third game against Breaux Bridge in the state quarterfinals as the No. 6 seed. The pitcher finished the season with a 7-3 record.
Alexis Wadsworth was the only local All-State first team softball honoree, as Pearl River’s premier offensive threat with a .577 average. The sophomore led her squad to a 16-9 record and a trip to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs before a 10-0 loss to No. 2 North DeSoto.
Honorable mention baseball players included Lakeshore’s Hunter Dean and Jared Hymel, Riverdale’s Caleb Laird and Ryder Chriss, Salem’s Deionte Norris and Andre Beaudoin and Pearl River’s Dylan Kavanaugh. Local softball players to make the honorable mention list include Academy of Our Lady’s Cambre Vegas, Belle Chasse’s Kelsey Johnson and Lakeshore’s Alara Taylor.