The Riverside softball team was missing its leading home run hitter.
But that didn’t slow down the fourth-seeded Rebels one bit in a 19-13 Division III quarterfinal victory against fifth-seeded Catholic of New Iberia on Saturday afternoon at Riverside.
Alexus Johnson watched from the dugout as she recovers from shoulder surgery on Wednesday that sidelined her after she hit 17 home runs this season.
In her absence, her teammates tied a school record by hitting five home runs, two of which came from Kate St. Pierre, including a grand slam as she drove in six runs.
“Nine people were involved in the offense today,” St. Pierre said.
Camryn Loving hit a two-run homer and Alaina Felton and Chloe Simon both hit solo home runs in support of a pair of eighth-graders on the mound — Emily Vicknair and Ava Fernandez.
“We’ve had to outscore a lot of people because we’re so young on the mound,” Riverside coach Tamra Regalo said. “We’re asking our kids at the plate to be aggressive, and it’s been working. We never gave up batting, and that’s what it takes sometimes.”
The Rebels jumped to a 5-0 lead and scored in every inning, answering back immediately after the Panthers chipped away by scoring in every inning between the second the fifth.
“Riverside is a really good hitting team,” Catholic coach Jennifer Landry said. “We fought to the end, but we could never get enough runs to get ahead.”
The Rebels (17-8) will face top-seeded Notre Dame, which beat eighth-seeded Ascension Episcopal 14-0 in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule Saturday, in the semifinals next week in Sulphur.
Vicknair got the Rebels off on the right foot with a scoreless top of the first and her teammates scored five unearned runs in the bottom half on Ashley Hymel’s RBI-single and St. Pierre’s grand slam.
“I went up there knowing I was hitting the first pitch, no matter what,” St. Pierre said. “I wasn’t sure if it was going over, but it felt good off the bat.”
The Panthers (21-10) scored their first run in the second, but the Rebels answered with three runs on the homers by Felton and Loving.
Catholic scored three in the third and Riverside came back with one to take a 9-4 lead.
The Panthers scored three in the fourth before the Rebels responded with four, two of which came on St. Pierre’s second homer.
Catholic scored five in the fifth to get within one run, but Simon’s home run triggered a four-run rally that put Riverside back in command.