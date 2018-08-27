The sting of last season can still be felt a bit for Warren Easton.
The Eagles came oh-so-close to making the short trip from 3019 Canal Street to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, falling to nemesis Edna Karr in the Class 4A semifinals.
"That's all the kids talk about, coming up short and letting the 2018 class down," Easton coach Jerry Phillips said. "We really believed we had the talent to win last year. So now everybody is playing with a chip on their shoulders, and that's all we ask. As long as they are playing hard, we are going to be alright."
Easton will not only have a chip on their shoulders, but they will also have a bit of a target on their back.
The Eagles begin the season ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate's Super 10 rankings for large schools.
Although Phillips would probably prefer not starting the season atop the rankings with all the lofty expectations, he would surely like to see his team there in December at season's end.
Easton last made it to the Dome in 2014, when the talented seniors on this year's roster were eighth-graders.
"We weren't here yet, so we don't talk much about that," cornerback Chester Kimbrough said. "We just want to do our own job and make our own history."
Kimbrough, who has committed to Florida, is one of three Easton players who have already made commitments. Offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (Ole Miss), safety Jahmal Sam (UL-Lafayette) and receiver are the others. But there are several others, including versatile quarterback Lance LeGendre.
LeGendre's list of scholarship offers include Alabama, Florida State and Georgia.
"I wish I had him for three more years," Phillips said. "He's doing a hell of a job. He's a more cerebral guy and trusting his guys."
But it isn't just that slew of talent that impresses Phillips with this team.
He also likes the work ethic.
"We play hard," Phillips said. "That's a testament to the coaches. My coaches coach them hard. As long as they are playing hard, we are going to be alright."
Kimbrough agrees.
"Last year motivated us a lot," Kimbrough said. "We are very hungry, and we plan to take it all the way this year. I don't think anybody in the nation works as hard as us. Camp was torture, but we got through it and now we are trying to get to that next step on the road to the Dome."
De La Salle, which reached the Division II state championship game last season, begins the year No. 1 in the Small School rankings. The Cavaliers start at the top despite graduating 12 seniors who compiled a 31-4 mark over the past three seasons, including a 28-1 record during the regular season.
Large School Super 10
1. Warren Easton
Looking back: 10-3, reached Class 4A semifinals
The buzz: Electrifying QB Lance LeGendre, ton of Division I talent, eyeing first title since 1942
Season opener: Thursday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)
2. John Curtis
Looking back: 11-2, reached Division I title game
The buzz: Don't be surprised if Patriots get back to the Dome after runner-up Division I finish in 2017
Season opener: Thursday at Landry-Walker (Behrman)
3. Edna Karr
Looking back: 14-1, won Class 4A title
The buzz: RBs Ronnie Jackson and Ahmad Antoine lead two-headed monster for back-to-back 4A champs
Season opener: Friday at St. Paul's
4. Destrehan
Looking back: 9-3, reached second round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: John Emery, one of state's top RBs, and Wildcats should make a run in Class 5A
Season opener: Friday at Slidell
5. John Ehret
Looking back: 8-4, reached second round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: Marcus Scott inherits a ton of talent for Patriots, seeking second Dome trip in three years
Season opener: Friday at West Monroe
6. Hahnville
Looking back: 12-3, reached Class 5A title game
The buzz: Replacing "Pooka" Williams won't be easy, especially if LHSAA penalties stick and no Andrew Robison
Season opener: Friday at West Jefferson (Memtsas)
7. Rummel
Looking back: 6-5, reached Division I quarterfinals
The buzz: Raiders, led by QB Chandler Fields and WR Koy Moore, looking to rebound after down year
Season opener: Friday at Gulfport (Miss)
8. Lakeshore
Looking back: 14-1, reached Class 4A title game
The buzz: Playmaker Jacob Bernard and Titans looking to show 2017 run to the Dome was no fluke
Season opener: Friday vs. Fontainebleau
9. Slidell
Looking back: 7-4, lost in first round of 5A playoffs
The buzz: Larry Favre's Tigers could be well on their way to school's best season in over a decade
Season opener: Friday vs. Destrehan
10. St. Augustine
Looking back: 7-4, reached Division I quarterfinals
The buzz: Nathaniel Jones takes over Purple Knights team that returns plenty talent
Season opener: Saturday vs. McDonogh 35 (Gormley)
Small School Super 10
1. De La Salle
Looking back: 11-1, lost in Division II title game
The buzz: Cavaliers lost plenty of star power from last season but looking to continue recent success
Season opener: Thursday vs. S. Lafourche (Pan Am)
2. West St. John
Looking back: 12-2, won Class 1A title
The buzz: Reloaded Rams bring 10-game winning streak into season and could return to Dome
Season opener: Friday vs. St. James
3. Newman
Looking back: 11-1, reached Division III semifinals
The buzz: QB Martin Butcher, Greenies looking to take next step after perfect 2017 regular season
Season opener: Friday vs. McMain
4. Country Day
Looking back: 6-5, lost in first round of Division III playoffs
The buzz: QB Justin Ibieta returns to lead offense that averaged 34 points per game in 2017
Season opener: Friday vs. Amite
5. St. James
Looking back: 9-4, reached Class 3A quarterfinals
The buzz: Lamon Lewis leads defense that pitched four shutouts last season, including two in playoffs
Season opener: Friday vs. West St. John
6. St. Charles
Looking back: 9-3, reached the Division II semifinals
The buzz: Brutal schedule to start season for Comets, who open with 5A foes Chalmette and Destrehan
Season opener: Friday vs. Chalmette
7. KIPP Renaissance
Looking back: 5-6, lost in first round of 3A playoffs
The buzz: RB Daniel Washington and reigning 9-3A champ Bobcats look to build off first playoff trip
Season opener: Satursday vs. Houston KIPP (Pan Am)
8. Riverside
Looking back: 5-5, reached Division III semifinals
The buzz: Expect versatile Kash Foley to provide much of the offense for first-year coach Kevin Dizer
Season opener: Friday at Southern Lab
9. Hannan
Looking back: 9-3, reached Division II quarterfinals
The buzz: Experienced Hawks chasing first district championship since 1996
Season opener: Friday at Independence
10. South Plaquemines
Looking back: 5-6, reached second round of Class 2A playoffs
The buzz: Big-play skill players, led by QB Isaac Williams, will be key for Hurricanes
Season opener: Friday at Belle Chasse