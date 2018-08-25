Stella Reese sat on the McDonogh 35 side of Tad Gormley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
But on this day it really didn't matter where she sat.
Her husband Wayne Reese Sr. was coaching McDonogh 35 on the near sideline.
Her son Wayne Reese Jr. was on the opposite one coaching KIPP Booker T. Washington.
"This was a win-win situation for me," she said. "What more of a blessing can a mother and a wife ask for."
It was only a jamboree and won't go down on either of the Reese's record, but bragging rights on this day went to the son as the Lions beat the Roneagles 28 - 20.
The Reese's first stood on opposite sidelines in 2014, when the younger Reese was the offensive line coach at St. Augustine in the season opener against McDonogh 35.
But this was the first time as head coaches.
"It's mixed emotions," Reese Jr. said shortly after the postgame handshake. "Everything I've learned is from my dad. Everybody calls him a legend, but he's my dad. That means something more to me. Even going into the game, I had mixed feelings. I've always wanted my dad to win and for his team to be the best they can be. So going against him? Wow. I'm just at a loss for words."
The two have been on football fields together basically their whole lives.
Reese tagged along behind when his dad was a head coach at, coincidentally, Booker T. Washington.
"I was the best water boy, ball boy and towel boy ever," the younger Reese said with a laugh.
And those days together continued after the younger Reese finished his playing career at Grambling.
Reese spent 13 years at McDonogh 35 calling plays for his dad.
"It was like reminiscing," Reese Sr. Said. "We lost to him, but I'm glad for him. Everything he ran, I knew he was going to run. I knew when he was going to run it and how he was going to run it."
But his Roneagles still were unable to stop it, falling behind early and unable to rally for a comeback.
It was a big win for the Lions over a team that has been one of the state's better teams in Class 4A in recent years.
"I'm just happy for the Booker T. Washington community," Reese, Jr. said. "They have been waiting on this for a while. They are excited about what we are trying to build. We just have to continue what we are doing and build it one brick at a time."
His family members wore special t-shirts for the occasion:
"House divided but our hearts are united," the shirts said.
Stella Reese wore hers with pride as she waited to congratulate her son after the game
"I couldn't be happier either way," she said. "It's the first game I could come to and just come to and sit at peace."