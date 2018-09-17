Week 3 of the high school football season saw the spotlight shine on Marrero, with John Ehret and Shaw pulling off monumental wins.
Ehret defeated nemesis Destrehan 37-35 on Friday night, ending a losing streak against a team that had given it fits in recent years.
A day later, Shaw snapped its 17-game losing streak dating to 2016 and won the first game played in its new on-campus stadium with a 23-3 victory over Vandebilt Catholic.
Where will the spotlight be this week?
Here's a look at the top five games for Week 4:
1. Destrehan at Hahnville
This game might have lost some of its preseason buzz, with the Tigers 1-2 and Destrehan getting its first loss on Friday.
But even if they were both 0-3, you could still expect electricity in the air when these rivals meet.
Hahnville beat Destrehan for the first time since 2012 last year. Former Hahnville star Pooka Williams dazzled that night, rushing for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But Pooka's gone, now doing much of the same in college where he has rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games at Kansas.
Hahnville will also be without quarterback Andrew Robison, whose year-long suspension was upheld last week in the highly publicized LHSAA decision. Hahnville coach Nick Saltaformaggio will also miss this one as he serves the final game of his four-game suspension from the Robison case. But there's still plenty to see, including Destrehan's five-star running back John Emery, who will be looking to help bring bragging rights back to the Wildcats.
2. St. Charles at Country Day
The Cajuns take over the top spot in The New Orleans Advocate's Small School Super 10 after three impressive wins to start the season. Now they welcome the always tough Comets, No. 5 in the Super 10, to Metairie for a Friday afternoon showdown. It'll be another stiff test for Country Day, which beat Amite (No. 1 in the LSWA's 2A rankings at the time) in Week 1. St. Charles won the last three matchups by a combined score of 85-13.
3. Jesuit vs. St. Augustine
The Purple Knights have won four straight against the Blue Jays, including twice a year ago. The Saturday night game at Gormley will be the Catholic League opener for both in a rugged district that now boasts half of the Large School Super 10 after Jesuit debuted this week.
4. Brother Martin vs. Curtis
Remember when Curtis made its Catholic League debut in 2015, losing its district opener to Brother Martin 40-37 in overtime? Well, the Patriots have dominated the league since that inaugural season. Curtis begins its bid for a Catholic League three-peat riding a 13-game winning streak against district opponents.
5. McDonogh 35 vs. Helen Cox
One of these two teams will be 3-1 after this weekend. McDonogh 35 has won two straight after losing to St. Aug in the opener. Cox's lone loss was a 10-9 setback to St. Amant. The Cougars boast a dynamic back in Terrell "Smoke" Brown. Can he help get the Cougars to 3-1?