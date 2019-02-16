Top-seeded Holy Cross squeezed out a 2-1 semifinal win over No. 4 Beau Chene at home on Saturday night to advance to the Division II championship for the second year in a row.
With a minute left in the game, the Tigers trailed 1-0, but a header by Eli Lafrance, followed by an overtime chip in by Chad Cadiere put the defending champions back in the title game.
“What we have going on here is something special,” Tigers coach Matt Millett said.
“These are the games we want. This was a wonderful game. (Beau Chene) played very well tonight. All credit goes to them. They really put us through it. It took us until extra time to finally find the game-winner. It’s an amazing night to be on campus for this win.”
Holy Cross (20-4-3) will play against third-seeded Lakeshore, 5-0 winners of No. 7 Woodlawn of Baton Rouge, in the final at UL-Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer Facility.
The game was mostly a defensive struggle. In the 67th minute, Beau Chene's Alex Auzenne placed the ball insid the far-right post on a free kick.
Just before the end of regulation, the Tigers’ Camden Carroll served a ball from midfield that bounced to Eli Lafrance, who used his head to knock in the equalizer.
“I knew that my teammate (Camden Carroll) had the ball, and I knew that he was going to play it,” Lafrance said.” “So I started running and once he hit the ball, I just knew it was coming. Then I hit it with my head, and it just went in.”
Lafrance’s goal set up Chad Cadiere, who scored the game-winning shot, with moments left in extra time.
“One of the craziest games I’ve ever been through,” Cadiere said. “They played their hardest and I give all respect to them. But we wanted it so much, and that’s how we won it.”
The game was a rematch of last year’s Division II championship, which Holy Cross won 3-1.
This years’ semifinal matchup seemed like the Gators (15-5-7) game to win, but the comeback happened fast for Holy Cross.
“I turned my head to make a sub and the ball bounces in the goal,” Beau Chene head coach Chad Vidrine said. “I didn’t even see it. I don’t know what happened. Then we lost our composure after that.”
The Tigers advance to their third championship game in four years, but Millett said this year's final will be different.
“It’s almost harder to repeat than it is the first time, when you have no expectations, said Millett.
“The expectations were heavy this year, but the boys have responded. This was a semifinal game. It’s supposed to be a good game. So, they showed up. It took us until the 88th minute to finally put one in the back of the net. So hey, why stop now?”